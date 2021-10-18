Despite being “fully vaccinated,” former Bush acolyte Colin Powell (Committee of 300) died from “Covid complications” on Monday.

In a statement announcing his death, Powell’s family made the point that “he was fully vaccinated.”

The statement reads:

General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19. He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American. The Powell Family

Powell’s passing at age 84 has similarities to the death of baseball legend Hank Aaron, 86, who died in January only a few weeks after taking a Covid-19 shot.

The medical school which had given Aaron the shot proclaimed that “his death was not related to the COVID-19 vaccine” not long after his passing.

Powell served as the Secretary of State under George W. Bush during the Iraq War.

Despite his criticism of the ever-expanding federal government, Powell notably endorsed Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election. Obama continued much of the Bush administration’s agenda in the Middle East.

