Minnesota: Breakthrough Cases from Fully Vaccinated Account for 99% of All New COVID Cases

Minnesota on Tuesday reported a COVID-19 test positivity rate of 8.3% that is the highest in the vaccine era and a level of hospitalizations that hasn’t been seen since the first shots against the coronavirus were administered in mid-December.

Oh, how the mainstream media loved to run headline stories on the Delta COVID surge here in the free state of Florida, dragging the name of our fantastic governor Ron DeSantis through the mud every chance they got.

Funny thing, though, the same media has no interest in reporting on COVID cases in Democrat states like Minnesota where infections, hospitalizations and deaths are skyrocketing despite having a senior population that is 93% vaccinated.

Isn’t that the opposite of what they have been telling us? 🤔

“And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:32 (King James Bible)

Like Neo in the ‘The Matrix’ movie, being forced to be unplugged, wake up and face the truth of the world you actually live in can be quite unsettling and painful, but once accomplished is such a better way to live. If you have put your faith in having a religious exemption or getting vaccinated, I am sorry to tell you neither of those things will work in the long run. But when a person gets saved by the shed blood of Jesus Christ, and then begins to dive into the ‘scripture of truth’ contained in a King James Bible, it is then and only then will they know not only what the truth is, but Who the Truth is, and I declared Him unto you as Jesus of Nazareth.

According to The Star Tribune:

“Breakthrough COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated Minnesotans have been increasing amid the rise of the delta variant, which is responsible for more than 99% of new infections in the state. The rise could reflect waning immunity in the earliest vaccine recipients, which include seniors and people with underlying illnesses who tend to have weaker immune system responses to the shots.”

Canadian ER Doctor Quits: At Least 80% of Patients are Double Vaxxed.

Sweden: 70% of Recent COVID-19 Deaths Are Happening in Fully Vaxxed.

Public Health Data: 81% Of Covid-19 Deaths In September Were Vaccinated.

Source: NowTheEndBegins.com