family suing after son is vaccinated at school without their consent

Kenner, LA — In a rare admission, a massive health care company, Ochsner Health, has admitted fault after a child was administered Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at school — without his parents permission.

According to Lafayette-based attorney Shelly Maturin, the family is now suing both the school district and Ochsner Health for the gross violation of parental rights.

by Matt Agorist

According to the child’s mother, Jennifer Ravain, her son handed back in his unsigned consent form to the school and despite the fact that it was not signed by one of his parents, he was given the jab anyway. The event was part of an Ochsner Health school vaccination program — an effort to vaccinate children across the state.

“The egregious and reckless actions of Ochsner and East Jefferson High School went well beyond any legal or moral bounds and, at a minimum, constitute a battery upon the minor child,” Maturin said.

“Hopefully, this type of reckless behavior will stop immediately, and no other parents or children will have to go through this nightmare.”

Ochsner Health’s chief medical officer Dr. Robert Hart told local media that they agree, no child should be vaccinated without parental consent.

“Ochsner Health has worked closely with schools throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to keep faculty and students safe in the classroom and beyond, and we have been invited by schools to provide on-site vaccinations since the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents ages 12-17,” Hart said.

“While we firmly believe in vaccinating adolescents to keep them safe from COVID-19, this should be done only with parental consent. Our team has been notified that a student was vaccinated without proper parental consent at a school vaccination event on Oct. 20.

“We have procedures in place to ensure that all policies are followed; however, in this instance, this did not occur. We have taken immediate action to review our on-site vaccination policies and to ensure that these policies will be strictly enforced moving forward.

“We are in communication with the parent who brought this to our attention. We offer our sincere regret and apology for any distress this has caused.”

Jefferson Parish School Board spokesperson Paris Vinnett also responded and admitted to the mistake, saying in a statement:

“Ochsner Health officials have informed us that they are conducting a thorough investigation of the vaccine event to ensure this was an isolated incident and does not occur again. …

“Our standard operating procedures include obtaining written consent from a parent or legal guardian prior to a student receiving the vaccine during an event conducted at one of our schools. We will continue to work with Ochsner Health and our other healthcare partners to ensure vaccination events conducted on our campuses follow this process.”

Given the fact that a study was published last month suggesting that boys are more at risk from the Pfizer jab than they are from COVID-19, the idea of vaccinating boys at all is questionable, but becomes outright flagrant when done without the parent’s consent.

In the last 20 months, 59,268 children from the ages of 0-17 have died from various causes. Just 542 of them have died from or with COVID-19. So, while this new vaccine mandate for children may ease the nerves of the Branch Covidians and Team Doom, to claim that it is for the benefit of children is baseless, and given the results of this recent study, outright insidious.

Research conducted by a team at the University of California has found that teenage boys are six times more likely to suffer from heart problems caused by the COVID-19 vaccine than to be hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 itself.

Read that again. Now imagine your child getting it without your consent.

Unfortunately for some parents, they have no say in their child getting the jab. Before the FDA had even approved Pfizer’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15, San Francisco issued a health order allowing children to receive the shot without parental consent. In Washington DC, you can be 11 to get the jab without your parents knowing.