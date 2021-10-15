‘Elites’ Create Yet Another Fear-Inducing Crisis: Empty Shelves Begin Appearing Across America

White House officials, scrambling to relieve global supply bottlenecks choking U.S. ports, highways and railways, warn that Americans may face higher prices and some empty shelves this Christmas season.

Across America and all across Europe, store shelves are starting to empty themselves out as a global government-created supply chain crisis is preventing hundreds of thousands of shipping containers from being unloaded at various worldwide ports.

Evidentially, the New World Order has a very deep bag of tricks, you might want to start now and stock up on the essentials this winter. COVID rates are dropping fast so they needed a new calamity to keep you locked down, the supply chain crisis is it.

“Moreover he called for a famine upon the land: he brake the whole staff of bread.” Psalm 105:16 (King James Bible)

For the items you are still able to purchase, the price of goods is escalating quickly, as inflation soaring up 23.9% with no end in sight. Communist China is doing whatever they wish, America is no longer either a threat or competition to their dreams of global dominance.

Just days after Joe Biden boasted about suspending drilling in Alaska, the White House is now begging oil suppliers to lower their prices. Such is life in the New World Order, welcome to the Biden Clown Show. It would be pretty funny if it wasn’t so deadly serious.

‘There will be things that people can’t get,’ at Christmas, White House warns

From Reuters: Supply chain woes are weighing on retail and transportation companies, which recently issued a series of downbeat earnings outlooks. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve last month predicted a 2021 inflation rate of 4.2%, well above its 2% target. American consumers, unused to empty store shelves, may need to be flexible and patient, White House officials said.

“There will be things that people can’t get,” a senior White House official told Reuters, when asked about holiday shopping.

Our economy is collapsing BY DESIGN: ‘Everything is about to change’

Glenn continues to warn that soon you won’t recognize your country. Everything is about to change, he says, and especially in relation to our economy — which Glenn says is being pushed into a second-world type of economy BY DESIGN.

Costco is limiting items to counteract supply chain challenges, rural roads soon may mirror those in Cuba, and a digital dollar is likely on the horizon. We’re in a war, Glenn says, and the longer it lasts, the less you’ll remember what our old ‘normal’ used to be…

Supply shortage drives up food prices

Food prices are up more than four and a half percent since last year. Product shortages and widespread supply chain disruptions are driving up how much people are paying at checkout.

