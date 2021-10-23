drs. ardis and mccullough talk about covid driven fear in the medical profession

Several medical experts say that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is mainly driven by fear. Dr. Bryan Ardis touched on this during the Oct. 20 episode of “The Dr. Ardis Show” on Brighteon.TV. He is joined by Dr. Peter McCullough, who has spoken at length about COVID-19.

Ardis asserts that COVID-19 “isn’t as dangerous or as [frightening] as you have been led to believe through the media.” He adds that his show seeks to help bring forward relevant data and shed light on the ongoing narrative.

“The goal of ours is to help reduce fear. How do you do that? You bring information to people that helps them make informed decisions for their loved ones and for themselves,” Ardis says.

McCullough then elaborates the role of fear in driving the pro-vaccine narrative.

“Fear drives emotions in the brain stem, in the limbic system. It overrides everything – and so, I think what you’ve seen from the very beginning are manifestations of fear,” he says.

The cardiovascular physician adds: “It’s been odd to watch the fear not only in the public, but permeate into the medical community.”

“The first time when I was on Tucker Carlson’s show months ago, I told him: ‘You know, this is the first time where I’ve seen doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and others develop personal fear of contracting the SARS-CoV-2 virus,’” McCullough says.

Covid-driven fear still prevalent in hospitals

Back in May 2021, Fox News reported on McCullough’s remarks during a “Tucker Carlson Today” interview. During the interview, McCullough denounced the COVID-19 response of many governments, alleging that these have kept populations “in fear, isolation and despair.”

According to McCullough, the COVID-19 pandemic was the first time American doctors and nurses faced a disease that they could catch and die of.

“I think it happened because our colleagues in Italy were reporting that in some centers in Milan, when they ran out of personal protective equipment – healthcare personnel started going down,” the cardiovascular physician posits.

McCullough continues: “At one point in time, early on, they published a list of a thousand doctors who had died [of COVID-19] on the internet. Many of them were older. I think that sent a chill through the medical community.”

The cardiologist notes that this fear remains prevalent in the hospital system.

“I can tell you at major medical centers today, believe it or not, [during] grand rounds – the majority of people are in WebEx. So many doctors are still so fearful that they’re not coming out of their homes or their offices to even go to grand rounds.”

McCullough: Public health agencies overstepping executive powers

McCullough also mentions that the U.S. has lost its “sense of who contributes to medical care in the medical authority,” which Carlson has earlier brought up.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) analyzes outbreaks, while the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) handles concerns related to drugs and drug safety. Meanwhile, the National Institutes of Health funds government research.

However, the three agencies have overstepped their boundaries to the point of suggesting only one standard treatment course for COVID-19 at the expense of other effective treatments.

“None of these organizations are treating bodies. None of them have the authority to suggest treatment. All of them work for us. They are public service agencies, they work for doctors and patients,” McCullough says.

“The doctor and the patient sit above those three agencies, and both engage in what we call a fiduciary relationship – meaning we have a responsibility to one another. A principle of the fiduciary relationship is shared decision-making, that we all decide together on what happens whether it be heart disease, cancer and COVID-19.”

McCullough laments how this relationship has not been treated with respect amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He says: “We have seen an erosion of the fiduciary relationship in medical decision-making and a complete walkover of shared decision-making. Patients are absolutely outraged that they don’t have a say in their care, and they’re certainly outraged when they’re denied appropriate medical therapy.”

