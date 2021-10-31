Is Covid-19 Jab Safe for 5-Year-Olds? FDA Expert: We Won’t Know Until They Are Jabbed, and ‘That’s Just the Way it Goes’

On Tuesday the 26th October 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) panel voted to formally recommend that children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old be authorised to receive Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccineunder emergency use authorization (EUA).

The committee was posed with the following question:

‘Based on the totality of scientific evidence available, do the benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine when administered as a 2-dose series outweigh its risks for use in children 5-11 years of age?‘

Unbelievably, although it perhaps should be predictable by now, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 17-0 with one doctor abstaining, clearing the way for the full FDA authorisation.

THE JCVI – “THERE IS LITTLE RISK OF COVID IN YOUNG PEOPLE”

The U.K. government’s vaccine advisory panel — Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation says that a first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine could prevent 87 COVID-related hospital admissions per million children but comes with a risk of 3 to 17 cases of vaccine-induced Myocarditis. A second dose prevents a further six hospitalizations per million but risks an additional 12 to 34 cases of myocarditis.

The JVCI deliberated on the risk and benefits of children and young people receiving the vaccination and have said that the evidence strongly indicates that almost all children and young people are at very low risk from COVID-19. Where symptoms are seen in children and young people, they are “typically mild, and little different from other mild respiratory viral infections which circulate each year”.

Although the government had given missed education as a good reason to vaccinate, the JCVI addressed this arguing that young people who have “SARS-CoV2” infection do not become so unwell that they need to take time off school. Should the government wish to consider vaccinating children aged less than 18, the known benefits are limited.

In September the JCVI declined to recommend vaccine for adolescents 12 upwards, there would be no reason to think they would recommend the vaccine for the younger 5 – 11-year-olds. They instead passing the decision to Britain’s chief medical officers, preferring to wait for more data to be accrued.

VACCINATE THEM TO SAVE THE ADULTS?

That is all well and good, but arguably, sufficient data and evidence has been accrued, for instance, the modelling used by the British government taken from the University of Warwick and from Public Health England, have indicated that vaccinating young people and children, may have some impact on hospitalisations and even deaths in older adults but even by their own admission, “the extent of such benefits is highly uncertain.”

What we are certain of is that the children should not be made to feel responsible for deaths of adults who have had adverse reactions, or simply died of the “co morbidities” that they would have died of anyway.

According to Professor David Livermore, a medical microbiologist at the University of East Anglia ‘Vaccinating children to protect adults via herd immunity is ethically dubious and is scientifically weak.’ There are also still fears about myocarditis, a form of heart inflammation detected in children, mostly boys, in around one in 10,000 cases after vaccination.

VACCINATE THEM DESPITE THE ADVERSE REPORTS

We are also certain that there are post vaccination risks for children and it is the adults that should be keeping them safe. The certainty of risk can be clarified as a result of the reports of adverse reactions in the UKs Yellow Card Scheme and the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) of the United States.

Just one study alone examined the VAERS data, the researchers found that post-vaccination incidences of cardiac adverse event (CAE) rate for boys 12 – 17 equates to 162.2 per million children without medical comorbidities and are highest in young boys aged 12-15.

The event rate far exceeds the expected 120-day COVID-19 hospitalisation rate at both moderate (August 21, 2021 rates) and high COVID-19 hospitalisation incidence. This evidence is further strengthened by the latest assessment published by the Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP) on Aug. 30, “data available to date suggest association of myocarditis with mRNA vaccination in adolescents and young adults.”

VACCINATE THEM DESPITE THE WARNING OF DEATHS ASSOCIATED WITH IT?

Again simply by looking at the reported adverse events in VAERS a bold note accompanying the reports can be clearly seen stating *Note that the total number of deaths associated with the COVID-19 vaccines is greater than the number of deaths associated with all other vaccines combined since the year 1990. That statement alone should mean end of discussion, particularly when that discussion is referring to the roll out of the emergency use authorisation of what is termed “COVID Vaccine”.

OR JUST VACCINATE THEM AND THEN WE CAN FIND OUT IF IT IS SAFE?

It therefore would make anyone wonder why there is a need for deliberation and more data, after one voting member of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee admitted that it won’t be known fully whether Pfizer’s vaccine is safe for 5 to 11-year-old children, until it begins being administered.

Dr Eric Rubin of Harvard university admitted “We’re never going to learn how safe the vaccine is unless we start giving it, and that’s just the way it goes”.

Despite Dr. Rubin’s admission, the panel’s decision was unanimous in favour of recommending it under emergency use authorisation (EUA). Unbelievably, although it perhaps should be predictable by now, Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 17-0 with one doctor abstaining, clearing the way for the full FDA authorisation.

The question is, will parents of young children agree to them being guinea pigs for their agenda?