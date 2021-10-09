Collapsing Food Supply Chain: Major Storable Food Supplier, Augason Farms, Ceases Operations for 3 Full Months

Storable food mega-supplier Augason Farms has ceased operations for 90 days, citing, “global raw-material shortages” and “substantial delays” in procurement and production.

“Regrettably, BCG [the parent company owner of Augason Farms] cannot fulfill your orders on time; therefore, this letter communicates our decision to suspend business for the next 90 days, effective immediately,” says an October 7th, 2021 letter issued by Mark Augason, President of Augason Farms, to Augason Farms distributors and retailers (see letter below).

“During these 90 days, we will secure and stockpile raw materials and take measures to accelerate our round-the-clock production output,” the letter continues. “We are confident that this reset period will help us better serve you with on-time, complete shipments in the future,” the letter adds.

Augason Farms has been a large-scale retailer on Amazon.com, Walmart and many other retail outlets, typically offering non-organic dried fruits, vegetables and meal mixes to the preparedness and survival community. The full letter is shown here:

In addition to this letter to its distributors and retailers, the Augason Farms website has announced it is no longer processing online orders from customers. “Due to an extremely high order volume through all sales channels we are currently not able to receive any orders through our web site,” said an on-site message on Oct. 8th.

“We expect to turn this site back on just as soon as possible.”

For the record, we were disturbed to learn about this development. It is yet further evidence of the accelerating collapse of food supply lines. As we have repeatedly warned, the world is about to be plunged into a “Dark Winter” of extreme food scarcity, power grid / energy scarcity and accelerating spike protein fatalities occurring among the vaccinated.

The shuttering of Augason Farms for 90 days is only going to worsen the food scarcity at retail, causing people to scramble even more aggressively to try to locate dwindling food supplies.

In my opinion, the brain dead Democrats only seek to throw more stimulus money at this problem, creating yet more fake fiat currency chasing an ever-shrinking supply of goods. And since you can’t eat stimulus money, all the stimulus in the world is pointless if the supply lines are collapsing.

The problem in today’s economy isn’t a lack of stimulus money, it’s a lack of labor due to all the COVID lockdowns (which are completely nonsensical and based on irrational junk science). This lack of labor is getting translated into food supply chain disruptions and transportation / logistics nightmares that mean fewer goods are available to end customers.

If this continues, the mass starvation and power grid failures will probably kill far more people than COVID ever could.

Sources: NaturalNews.com; Brighteon.com / Reference: AugasonFarms.com/