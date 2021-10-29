children are dying at a rate 62% higher than the 5 year average since they began to be given the covid 19 vaccine

On September 13th 2021, the four Chief Medical Officer’s (CMO’s) of the United Kingdom advised the UK Government to offer the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to all children over the age of twelve.

This was despite the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) previously stating they could not support universal vaccination of children.

Is it just a coincidence that deaths among children have since increased by 62% against the five-year-average?

Chris Whitty endorsed the move to vaccinate all healthy children over the age of 12, claiming it may “help prevent outbreaks in classrooms and further disruptions to education this winter”.

The letter sent to the Government by the four CMO’s states that they looked at wider public health benefits and risks of universal vaccination in children to determine if this shifted the risk-benefit ration either way. Chris Whitty and his colleagues claim in their letter that “the most important in this age group was impact on education”.

But if Chris Whitty does not know that the Covid-19 vaccines are ineffective at preventing transmission or infection by now, then his incompetence should cost him his job. Because even the director of the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in the USA knows that the Covid-19 injections do not prevent transmission or infection.

The Delta variant is allegedly now the most dominant variant in the United Kingdom, and it has been for months, and we now know thanks to Public Health England data that people who had been Covid-19 vaccinated accounted for 71% of all Delta Covid-19 deaths since February 1st 2021 up to September 12th 2021.

One-hundred-sixty-six deaths were recorded among the partly vaccinated population, 722 deaths were recorded among the unvaccinated population, and 1,613 deaths were recorded among the fully vaccinated population.

Even if the Covid-19 vaccines were effective at preventing deaths, which they clearly aren’t, this still wouldn’t justify giving the experimental treatment still in clinical trials until 2023 at the earliest to children, because they are not dying of Covid-19.

Data available from the NHS shows that between March 2020 and October 20th 2021, just 14 people under the age of 19 died in UK hospitals with Covid-19 who had no known pre-existing conditions, whereas just 50 people under the age of 19 died in UK hospitals who had other extremely serious, debilitating, pre-existing conditions.

There are approximately 15.6 million people aged 19 and under in the United Kingdom which means just 1 in every 312,000 children and teenagers have allegedly died with Covid-19 in 18 months who had other serious pre-existing conditions. Whilst just 1 in every 1.1 million children have allegedly died with Covid-19 in 20 months, who had no know pre-existing conditions.

As you can see, there is absolutely no justification for giving an experimental Covid-19 vaccine to children, and the excuse used by Chris Whitty that it may “help prevent outbreaks in classrooms and further disruptions to education this winter” is outrageous because they do not prevent infection or transmission, even the UK Government and Oxford University have admitted this in recently published scientific studies.

So with all that said and done, evidence available from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) most definitely suggests that Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer for England, has some serious questions to answer.

Chris Whitty advised the UK Government to roll-out the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to all children over the age of 12 in week 37 of 2021. Thanks to preparations already being made by the NHS to intrude on education in schools and administer the jab to children, the roll-out got underway the following week (week 38).

The Five-Year-Average (2015-2019) edition of ‘Deaths registered weekly in England and Wales’, which can be downloaded here, and accessed on the ONS website here, shows that shows that between week 38 and week 41 a total of 21 deaths occurred among 10 – 14-year-olds.

Whereas the 2021 editions of ‘Deaths registered weekly in England and Wales, which can be downloaded here, and accessed on the ONS website here, shows that between the week 38 and week 41 of 2021, a total of 34 deaths occurred among children aged between 10 and 14.

This shows that the number of deaths between week 38 and week 41 of 2021 among children aged 10-14 were 62% higher than the five-year-average for the number of deaths in this age group during the same period, and the increase in deaths began at precisely the same time children started receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

For instance in the 6 weeks prior to week 38 the five-year-average for deaths among all children between the ages of 10 and 14 was 28. Whereas in the 6 weeks prior to week 38 of 2021 there were 29 deaths among children over the age of 10, representing an increase of just 3.5% in 2021 on the five-year-average.

We compiled the following table of ONS figures so that we were able to easily compare the number of deaths per week among children separated by male and female.

As you can see above the highest increase in deaths since kids were offered the Covid-19 vaccine came in week 40 of 2021, which saw a 120% increase on the five-year-average number of deaths among children.

There is however some cause for concern for the number of deaths that occurred in week 34 of 2021, prior to Chris Whitty approving the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out to all children over the age of 12.

Week 34 saw a 175% increase in deaths of all children, a 100% increase in deaths of male children, and a 400% increase in deaths of female children against the five-year-average. Could this have anything to do with a large chunk of children deemed vulnerable being given the Covid-19 vaccine the previous week, as recommended by the JCVI, or is it just another coincidence?

The data is there now for the authorities to see, a 62% increase in deaths of children against the five-year-average since they started to be given the Covid-19 vaccine. Will they investigate this and cease the roll-out of this experimental injection to children with immediate effect? We doubt it.

