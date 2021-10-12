Canadian ER Doctor Quits: At Least 80% of Patients Are Double Vaxxed

Dr. Rochagné Kilian, an ER doctor in Owen Sound, Ontario, resigned in protest of mandatory vaccines and the corruption of our health services.

Dr. Kilian came to public attention when the recording of the Grey Bruce hospital board was released. In that recording, board president Gary Simms cannot provide any evidence whatsoever of his dire predictions of a ‘tidal wave of pediatric Covid cases’ which he says are coming this fall, while threatening Dr. Kilian when she spoke up for the truth.

Dr. Kilian has spoken out before regarding the growing corruption of our health care services and has shown leadership and integrity by resigning from her position.

“At least 80% of the ER patients in the past three months were double-vaxxed”, says Dr. Kilian of her informal survey of patients entering the ER with serious medical issues. “How many people are we going to kill if we keep following this narrative?”

This percentage is almost identical to the recent public health data from the UK, which showed that 80% of “covid-19” deaths in August and 81% in September were fully vaccinated people. It’s also important to note that the most vaccinated state in America is seeing a massive surge in “covid-19” hospitalizations. We’ve also just learned that in Sweden, 70% of COVID-related deaths between 1st and 24th September were fully vaccinated individuals.

You should also check out the recently-released data from the John Hopkins University, which is showing absolutely insane spikes in Covid-19 deaths after countries introduced the Covid injections.

References: Rumble.com; BitChute.com