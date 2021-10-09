california nurse asks county board why vaccines necessary if they don’t work

A California nurse asked a board meeting why vaccines are necessary if they don’t work, in a video going viral on social media.

“Why do the protected need to be protected from the unprotected by forcing the unprotected to use the protection that didn’t protect the protected in the first place?” the nurse asks the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

In recent months, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting room has become ground zero for nurses, parents and concerned citizens standing up and speaking out against mask and vaccine mandates.

Source: InfoWars.com