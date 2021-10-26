Australian Health Official Issues Threat That is Borderline a Crime Against Humanity: ‘We Will Be Bringing in Virus in Vaccinated People… Every Single Queenslander is Going to Get Exposed to the Covid-19 Virus and Will Get Infected. But if You’re Vaccinated, That’s Not a Problem.’

AUSTRALIA: Queensland health official Jeannette Young is now promising to flood the country with vaccinated super spreaders who carry covid, claiming on video, “Every single queenslander is going to get exposed to the covid-19 virus and will get infected.”

She adds, “We will be bringing in virus in vaccinated people…” and then specifically explains she is targeting unvaccinated people with this biowarfare attack by explaining, “But if you’re vaccinated, that’s not a problem.”

This unthinkable admission of coordinated criminal activity by the government of Queensland is just the latest assault on humanity being waged by Australian officials who are so corrupt and evil, it’s almost like they’re competing for an award from Satan himself.

Watch this stunning comment in the following video. The text callout was added to the video by someone else and was not in the original broadcast video:

Dr. Young is fully aware that vaccines are killing people. She previously warned that blood clot-inducing vaccines shouldn’t be given to people under the age of 50, saying, “Wouldn’t it be terrible that our first 18-year-old in Queensland to die from this pandemic died from the vaccine?”

Since then, she has been “corrected” by the genocidal medical establishment and anti-human news media that are coordinating their attacks on anyone who questions vaccines. Dr. Young has fallen in line and is now waging actual biological warfare against humanity, bragging that vaccinated people are the super spreaders who will infect everyone.

They’re not even trying to hide their agenda anymore.

Let us all remember the names of these criminals as the international war crimes tribunals commence.

Sources: AFinalWarning.com; Brighteon.com