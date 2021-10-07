Public Health Data: 81% of Covid-19 Deaths in September Were Vaccinated

Even more evidence proving the Covid-19 vaccination programme is a huge failure has been released which confirms throughout September 81% of the people who allegedly died of Covid-19 had been vaccinated against the disease.

You may believe that the Covid-19 vaccination programme is a roaring success thanks to the mainstream media only choosing to publicise data that is around three to four months out of date.

A recent Office for National publication gathered traction in mainstream news outlets as it showed the vaccinated population accounted for just 1% of Covid-19 deaths in the United Kingdom, but there was a catch that they neglected to tell the masses.

The data published by ONS only covered the period from the beginning of January to the end of June 2021, which means the data contained thousands of alleged Covid-19 deaths that occurred during the winter wave of 2021, with the vast majority of them occurring in January when just 0.8% of the UK population was fully vaccinated, this of course led to skewed figures to justify the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine.

However, the ONS did inadvertedly reveal that 30,305 people had also died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine during the same period, figures that many have been trying to find out for months, with public health bodies claiming “they do not hold this information”.

The ONS report, used to dupe the public into believing just 1% of fully vaccinated people have died of Covid-19, didn’t include Covid-19 deaths that have and are currently occurring in this extremely strange third wave of Covid-19 deaths. Strange because Covid-19 deaths have been and still are many times higher than this time last year, despite the fact summer has been on our side, as well as an allegedly 95% effective vaccine.

In summer 2020, Covid-19 deaths flat-lined to zero even though a Covid-19 injection was not available, but fast forward one year and they are currently occurring at a higher rate than you would expect to see in the middle of winter with a 95% effective vaccine.

But the strangeness doesn’t end there, just take a look at the latest Covid-19 Statistical Report released by Public Health Scotland (PHS) on the 6th October 2021.

The report provides an array on data on testing, quarantining, vaccinations, cases, hospitalisations, and deaths but it doesn’t get very interesting until you read Table 16 which covers the number of Covid-19 positive cases by week and vaccination status.

Interesting because it shows that the majority of confirmed cases are now among the vaccinated population. In the most recent week from 18th September – 24th September 2021 the report shows that there were 10,479 confirmed cases among the unvaccinated population.

But it also shows that there were 1,330 confirmed cases among the partly vaccinated population, and 10,514 confirmed cases among the fully vaccinated population.

This means that between 18th September and 24th September there were 11,844 cases among the vaccinated population – almost 1,400 more than the unvaccinated population.

The same can also be said for the week of 11th September – 17th September which saw 13,552 cases among the unvaccinated population and 14,054 cases among the vaccinated population, and the same can also be said for the previous two weeks before that.

The data actually shows that between 28th August 2021 and 24th September 2021 there were 64,582 cases among the unvaccinated population, 12,317 cases among the partly vaccinated population, and 57,019 cases among the fully vaccinated population. Meaning there were 4,754 more cases among the vaccinated population.

So now that we’ve cleared up that the experimental Covid-19 injections clearly do not prevent infection or spread of Covid-19, let’s find out if they prevent hospitalisations like the authorities claim.

According to table 17 of the report between the 18th September 2021 and the 24th September 2021 there were 46 admissions to hospital related to Covid-19 among the unvaccinated over 60 population, whilst there were 6 admissions on the partly vaccinated population.

However, there were a huge 295 admissions among the fully vaccinated over 60 population, and the same pattern can be seen for the weeks previous all the way back to the 7th August 2021.

In all age groups for the week of 17th September to 24th September 2021 there were 230 hospitalisations among the entire unvaccinated population but 415 hospitalisations among the fully vaccinated population. If we base these hospitalisations occurring after the previous weeks confirmed cases then we can calculate the case-hospitalisation rate.

In the week beginning 11th September there were 13,552 confirmed cases among the unvaccinated population. Therefore based on the unvaccinated hospitalisation figures of 230 in the week beginning 17th September the case-hospitalisation rate is 1.7%. However, when we carry out the same calculation for the fully vaccinated population hospitalisations (415) and cases (12,119) we can see that the case-hospitalisation rate is 3.4%.

Therefore, this shows that the Covid-19 injections are increasing the risk of hospitalisation when exposed to Covid-19 by 102% rather than reducing the risk by the 95% claimed by the vaccine manufacturers and authorities.

So now that we’ve cleared up the Covid-19 injections increase the risk of hospitalisation rather than reducing it let’s find out if they prevent deaths like the authorities claim.

Table 18 of the Public Health Scotland report shows the number of deaths to have occurred via vaccination status. Unfortunately this data lags a week begind the data available for cases and hospitalisations, however the four weeks worth data shows an obvious trend.

The table shows that between 21st August 2021 and 17th September 2021 there were 59 deaths among the unvaccinated population, and 10 deaths among the partly vaccinated population.

However, the number of deaths occurring in the fully vaccinated outnumber both the unvaccinated and partly vaccinated deaths combined and some more.

The table shows that between 21st August 2021 and 17th September 2021 there were 233 deaths among the fully vaccinated population. Combine these with the 10 partly vaccinated deaths and it means the vaccinated population accounted for 81% of Covid-19 deaths up to the 17th September 2021.

This means the unvaccinated population have accounted for just 19% of alleged Covid-19 deaths throughout most of September, whilst the fully vaccinated accounted for 77% of them. But couple the partly vaccinated deaths with the fully vaccinated deaths and you can see that throughout most of September 81% of deaths occurred among the vaccinated population.

If we base these deaths on occurring two weeks after the number of confirmed cases then we can work out the case-fatality rate.

In the week beginning 28th August there were 21,164 confirmed cases among the unvaccinated population. Therefore based on the unvaccinated death figures of 26 in the week beginning 11th September the case-fatality rate is 0.1%.

However, when we carry out the same calculation for the fully vaccinated population with 101 deaths and 17,093 cases we can see that the case-fatality rate is 0.6%.

Therefore, this shows that the Covid-19 injections are increasing the risk of death when exposed to Covid-19 by a huge 500% rather than reducing the risk by the 95% claimed by the vaccine manufacturers and authorities.

The data clearly shows the jabs do not prevent infection or transmission, and it clearly shows that even in summer and early autumn they are increasing the risk of hospitalisation and death rather than reducing the risk.

The problem we now face? Winter is just around the corner.

Source: TheExpose.uk / Reference: ONS.gov.uk; ONS.gov.uk