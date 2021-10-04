1,969 fetal deaths recorded following covid 19 shots

Today, CDC issued an urgent health advisory to increase COVID-19 vaccination among people who are pregnant, recently pregnant (including those who are lactating), who are trying to become pregnant now, or who might become pregnant in the future to prevent serious illness, deaths, and adverse pregnancy outcomes.

The CDC health advisory either before or during pregnancy because the benefits of vaccination for both pregnant persons and their fetus or infant outweigh known or potential risks. Additionally, the advisory calls on health departments and clinicians to educate pregnant people on the benefits of vaccination and the safety of recommended vaccines.

According to CDC data, only 31 percent of pregnant people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and vaccination rates vary markedly by race and ethnicity. Vaccination coverage is highest among Asian people who are pregnant (45.7 percent), but lower among Hispanic or Latino pregnant people (25 percent), and lowest among Black pregnant people (15.6 percent).

Attribute the following to CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H.

“Pregnancy can be both a special time and also a stressful time – and pregnancy during a pandemic is an added concern for families. I strongly encourage those who are pregnant or considering pregnancy to talk with their healthcare provider about the protective benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine to keep their babies and themselves safe.” (.)

Everyone acknowledges and agrees that VAERS is vastly under-reported, but now we have an expert analysis on just how under-reported adverse events are from . Her conservative estimate based on a of the data is that the events recorded in VAERS need to be multiplied by X41.

That would mean that a conservative estimate of the true numbers of fetal deaths would be 80,729 when their mothers are injected with a COVID-19 shot.

Wake up people!! We are watching a eugenic plan of controlling the world’s population unfold before our very eyes, and it is pure insanity for any pregnant woman to voluntarily agree to get a COVID-19 shot that will risk her life, and the life of her unborn baby.

Rochelle Walensky and her cohorts at the CDC, along with the criminals at the FDA, NIH, and many other government health organizations need to be arrested immediately to stop this attack against the citizens of the United States with experimental gene therapy injections.

Stories of Pregnant Women Who Took a COVID-19 Shot

According to her Facebook Page, Alexandra Laigle apparently made a decision to get a COVID-19 shot while pregnant based on “Preliminary Studies” that she could pass antibodies on to her unborn child.

Thanks to COVID Vaccine Injuries Telegram channel for preserving these screen shots. At the time of publication today, most of these photos of the baby have been removed, although one still remains here.

Pediatric Nurse Brags About Getting COVID Vaccine While Pregnant – Baby is Stillborn 8 Days Later

Mrs. Mary Pat Voll is a pediatric nurse in Altamonte Springs, Florida, according to her Facebook page. She posted a photo of herself holding a vaccine card, with the caption “pregnant and vaccinated” on February 22.

She wrote that she considered all factual information and weeded out “conspiracy theories” before getting the first and second shots. Mrs. Voll was 21 weeks pregnant at the time. Her baby was stillborn eight days later, according to a subsequent Facebook post.

Full story here.

Wisconsin Resident Doctor has Miscarriage 3 Days After Being Injected with Experimental COVID mRNA Shot

Dr. Sara Beltrán Ponce graduated from the Medical College of Wisconsin in 2019. She is completing her residency in Radiation Oncology at the same Milwaukee college. Her profile on a website called SheMD says she is “passionate about medical education, public health, and mentorship, particularly for women interested in radiation.” She is married with one daughter and had another child on the way – until yesterday.

Dr. Beltrán Ponce tweeted on January 28 that she is 14 weeks pregnant and “fully vaccinated.” She repeated many of the most common talking points related to COVID-19 and vaccines in the tweet chain.

She tweeted an update about her pregnancy less than a week later, stating that she had a miscarriage.

The miscarriage happened at 14 1/2 weeks, indicating it was three days after she got the first or second mRNA shot.

As you can see from Dr. Sara Beltrán Ponce’s update tweet announcing the death of her unborn baby, she didn’t dare connect it to the COVID injection, because to do so would have probably shipwrecked her career as a medical doctor, because she would have been labeled as an “anti-vaxxer” and therefore “anti-science.”

Read the full story here.

Video Report Highlighting the Damage Done by the CDC’s Recommendation for Pregnant Women to get the COVID-19 Shot