Trudeau: Provincial Vaccine Passports Are ‘Interim Measure’ Leading to ‘Formalized’ National Document

“You’re not going to be able to get on a train or a plane if you’re not fully vaccinated; in many provinces, you won’t be able to go to dinner in a restaurant, or go to the gym, or go to the movies, or go to a sporting event unless you’re fully vaccinated,” said Trudeau.

WELLAND, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed COVID-19 vaccine passports will be around for some time.

“In the interim, and as a first step, since a number of provinces have chosen to step forward with the vaccine certification of their own, we have decided that the best way to do that is to work with each of them so that they are reasonably standardized across the country, and so that there is a federal certification on that that will be accepted for international travel,” said Trudeau while speaking in Welland, Ontario on Monday.

“It is an interim measure, perhaps to last a year or so before we bring in the formalized passport version of it.”

While speaking in Welland, Trudeau stated that Canada has decided to “move forward” with COVID-19 vaccine mandates for travel, and he insinuated that those who choose not to get jabbed will be left out of society.

“The incentives and framework we’re putting forward of saying that you’re not going to be able to get on a train or a plane if you’re not fully vaccinated; in many provinces, you won’t be able to go to dinner in a restaurant, or go to the gym, or go to the movies, or go to a sporting event unless you’re fully vaccinated,” said Trudeau.

“Our country is deciding that we will move forward for everyone who is vaccinated and try and convince through all sorts of information campaigns and direct appeals, but also with a federal framework that does everything it can to get as many people vaccinated as possible, because that’s the way through this pandemic.”

Trudeau also lashed out at those he called “anti-vaxxer” protesters, who he said have been seen and heard at some of his campaign events.

“I know will not allow those voices, those special interest groups, those protesters — I don’t even want to call them protesters — those anti-vaxxer or mobs, to dictate how this country gets through this pandemic,” said Trudeau.

Canada’s leader has made COVID-19 jabs one of his main public speaking topics. He has said previously that his government is working on “vaccination passports” with the provinces so that “everyone can be safe.”

Before calling a federal election for September 20 that starting in October, Trudeau announced that Canada will mandate COVID-19 jabs as a requirement to travel domestically by air, train, or boat.

Bernier took to Twitter on Tuesday to blast Trudeau for his remarks in Welland, saying the Prime Minister is planning “permanent” vaccine passports for Canada.

“He’s planning for this passport years ahead. How does he know that we’ll still need such segregationist measures in 2024? Oh right, he’s already ordered the booster shots until then. It will become PERMANENT,” wrote Bernier.

President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) John Carpay told LifeSiteNews that “discrimination against the unvaccinated is fear-based bigotry, not scientific.”

“Israel is one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, yet it is having more COVID cases now than ever, in spite of 80 percent of its adults being vaccinated,” Carpay said.

“Half of the serious COVID cases in hospitals are amongst vaccinated Israelis, and lockdown restrictions are on their way back. The Food and Drug Administration admits that ‘the scientific community does not yet know if the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine will reduce such transmission’,” he added.

Trudeau recently blamed non-COVID-19-jabbed Canadians for a “fourth wave” of the virus while suggesting that vaccine passports and mandates are a type of “motivational” tool.

The leader of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) Erin O’Toole said last week that if elected he will implement a Canadian COVID-19 vaccine passport system.

Health Canada has authorized four COVID-19 injections for adults and one for kids aged 12 and up (Pfizer), all with connections to cells derived from aborted babies. All four have also been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young, healthy men.

BC will soon become the third province in Canada, after Manitoba and Quebec, with a local COVID-19 vaccine passport in effect.

Ontario will implement a vaccine passport on September 22, after its Premier Doug Ford flip-flopped on an earlier promise not to introduce one.

Earlier this month, the Premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney, ranted against the “unvaccinated,” directly blaming them for a rise in “Delta” cases of the virus in his province.