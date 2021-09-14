rothschild dynasty is seeking to fulfill kalergi depopulation agenda

The Venetians were once the most powerful maritime force in Europe, with an Empire that traversed the Eurasian continent. By aligning with mercenary armies of Khazars, Mongolians and Turks, they slashed and burned their way through one community after another, killing millions of people and seizing their wealth. In the process, they established trade routes that would later be resurrected in the modern-day Silk and Road Initiative, linking Eurasia with the Middle East through Israel.

Given their rapaciousness, heresy, disregard for convention, human life, and rule of law, and indulgence in the dark, occult arts, the Venetian empire fell to chaos, infighting, and pirate-upon-pirate plunder. They had established transnational spy networks throughout the Eurasian continent to alert them to threats, giving the the advantage in war and conquest.

Armed with a single-minded desire to amass the world’s wealth and power within their own hands and rule over the subjugated masses as tyrants who answered to no one but themselves, they endeavored to topple legitimate governments and Monarchs and implant themselves into positions of power.

Becoming the ultimate rulers of the world required supplanting the divine right to rule, which was based upon initiation and bloodline, with “Enlightened” rulers rejecting God and replacing legitimate, lawful governments with the illegitimate and the corrupt.

The Vatican, which was controlled by powerful merchant families, first attempted to claim the authority to confer the ” divine right to rule” upon rulers. The opportunistic Rothschild patriarch acquired knowledge of the agenda in play and co-opted it to place his family and bloodlines in line to rule over all of humanity.

The tactics involved occult black magic, endless war and revolution, the exploitation of grievances for the purposes of income redistribution from others to themselves; debt, compromise, assassinations, and the corruption of public virtue for private (their) gain. Through each war, revolution, and skirmish, they reorganized more of society’s wealth and power under their control.

Fascism, Communism, Marxism, socialism, revolution, and pitting people against each other were all Rothschild tactics pursued to divide the enemy (humanity) while they (the Rothschild bloodlines and agents) remains unified in purpose.

Napoleon Dynamite Blows Up Europe

Mayer Amschel Rothschild (1744-1812) founded the House of Rothschild in Frankfurt am Main, an imperial city within the Holy Roman Empire. Quickly he joined the Oppenheimer Bank, which provided him access to princes within the Holy Roman Empire, the British Monarchy, and the East India Company. Through these connections, the covetous Rothschild wannabe became banker to elites and aristocrats with a view to separating them from their wealth and becoming the wealthiest man in Europe.

By financing the American Revolution and revolutions throughout Latin America and elsewhere, the Rothschilds separated colonies from their Monarchies, weakening both in the process while placing their respective governments in Rothschild debt. Once in debt, the Rothschilds attempted to control the money supply in those countries through a central bank while promoting a rational Enlightened government in the form of a republic, based upon the Platonic model in which the elite held all the wealth and power and the people were stripped of their wealth and denied a say in their own governments.

Bankrolling the French Revolution, which drew upon the principles of the rational Enlightenment, helped the Rothschilds eliminate rival aristocrats and steal their wealth, with the treasures of aristocrats finding their way into Rothschild mansions.

Each successive war and revolution, which were based upon manufactured grievances, enabled the Rothschilds to reorganize society under Rothschild control and claim more of the wealth that belonged to others for themselves.

Understanding that the Vatican carried “moral authority” from God from which it attempted to confer upon rulers the “divine right to rule,” the Rothschilds took aim at the Vatican — and the British Monarchy, which legitimately held the divine right, independent of the Pope, and which had chartered the East India Company.

While the EIC had been launched as a simple trading company to help the Merchants of London acquire more markets in the North American colonies and elsewhere in the world, the Venetians infiltrated EIC ranks and transformed this benevolent company into an imperialistic force for conquest for the British Empire over which the Venetians sought to rule.

Having successfully waged the American Revolution, which separated the Monarch from its colonies, the Rothschilds set their sights on financial control of the Vatican and the British royal family. They also betrayed the princes of the Holy Roman Empire who had given the Rothschilds the leverage and connections to forge their predatory banking careers.

Through the Frankfurt post office, which had been erected by Venetians for the purposes of intelligence gathering, Rothschild was able to intercept correspondence among leaders and rivals to help him win wars and fell his opponents.

The Rothschilds would later build upon existing Venetian spy networks to manipulate troop movements through the Eurasian continent and elsewhere to achieve the result they sought. The dynasty built upon these networks to create modern day intelligence agencies that served Rothschild financial interests over national interests, including the Office of Strategic Services, the CIA, Mossad, MI-5/6, Cheka, among others.

During the Napoleonic Wars, Venice was used as a bargaining chip for the Rothschilds who had dislodged aristocrats and Monarchs through revolutions and coups and implanted puppet governments in their place. This time, Austria swapped Lombardy for Venice and then implanted its own people into power within the Venetian government, with the Rothschilds controlling Austria through finance.

Concluding that the Venetian rulers were privileged, but uneducated and undisciplined opportunists who owed their position to nepotism, inheritance, and plunder, the Austrians would not allow the Venetians to claim responsible positions within the new government, no doubt spurring more grievances among them which Rothschild could exploit later. In this way, the Rothschild dislodged some of the remaining Venetian royal families from the lagoon.

With the Rothschilds bankrolling all sides of the Napoleonic Wars, French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte dismantled the Austrian Empire and established obedient puppet rulers.

Lombardy was one of the largest commercial centers in Europe. The Lombard Kingdom was ruled by German Lombards who controlled most of Italy since their invasion of Byzantine Italy in 568. The Lombards had once ruled all of Italy, with the exception of the Vatican and Venice – and now the Rothschilds were on the track to rule them all.

Having stolen the wealth and treasures of fallen aristocrats and placed targeted nations into debt through war, revolutions, and infrastructure projects, the Rothschilds purchased aristocratic titles for themselves so that they could have the rank of nobles whose status they desperately coveted.

During the Battle of Waterloo, which ended Napoleon’s campaign through Europe, the Rothschilds crashed the British stock market, enabling them to buy breeding rights into the British Royal family.

Much to her dismay, Queen Victoria went on to produced illegitimate Rothschild bastard heirs, through rape, who proceeded to destroy Great Britain and marry themselves into Royal families throughout Europe.

The Rothschilds were, by then, well on their way to becoming aristocrats, but in name, purchased title, and with stolen wealth. They affected the airs of the nobles while remaining entirely degenerate, vulgar, uncouth, and unworthy. Instead of serving as noble stewards of society, they were predatory snakes who thought only of themselves.

In 1817, Austria became the first country to grant the dynasty a coat of arms. This honor was conferred upon Solomon Rothschild as a reward for financing Kaiser Ferdinand’s Nordham rail links, Austria’s first steam railway, and other government projects. The design submitted by the Rothschilds separated the crest into four quadrants, including: an eagle (representing Imperial and Royal Austrians); a leopard (representing English Royalty); a lion (representing their Hessian conquest); and a hand clutching five arrows (a symbol of the unity among the five Rothschild brothers who could seek to divide Europe among themselves).

The following year, the English granted a coat of arms to Nathan Rothschild and his heirs.

Four years later, the Rothschilds were granted the title of “Baron” through Austrian Imperial Decree.

The French (Venetian) rational Enlightenment spread throughout Europe, promoting feminism, social justice, and Marxist culture critiques designed to weaken the family and foment revolution to weaken societies for ultimate conquest under Rothschild tyranny. Salons, an Italian invention of the 16th century, emerged to promote revolutionary principles that would later devour Europe completely.

Wherever there was a Rothschild, the salons would increase in notoriety and popularity. Heralded as intellectual social gatherings for the elite, they promoted the principles of the rational Enlightenment, often drawing in well meaning people inspired by the lofty principles and ideals espousing fairness, equality, and representative governments, buzz words used to appeal to the higher aspirations of people but which cloaked sinister Rothschild power grabs.

With generous financing from Rothschild and his allies, revolutions that were inspired by the rational Enlightenment continued to spread throughout Europe in 1848. While professing to be democratic and liberal in nature, these movements were directed at removing old monarchical structures, which supported legitimate Christian rulers, and creating independent nation states controlled by the Rothschilds. Over 50 countries were affected, with tens of thousands of people losing their lives.

Disgusted with the vile Rothschilds, Queen Victoria secretly maintained the true Royal bloodline through a secret marriage — a legitimate heir the Rothschilds attempted, but failed, to assassinate.

Russian Tsar Alexander II was made godparent to the future Queen Victoria, who was baptized Alexandrina Victoria. Alexander shared Queen Victoria’s efforts to preserve the Christian Monarchy through a “Third Rome” to spur a revival of Christianity.

Stirrings of the Antichrist

Among the Russian novelists to espouse the Third Rome doctrine was Vladimir Soloviev. An active member of the Society for the Promotion of Culture Among the Jews of Russia, Soloviev built bridges between Judaism and Christianity, reflecting that the natural state of affairs between Jews and Christians was one of harmony and friendship, one the Rothschilds sought to replace with enmity and distrust.

In his apocalyptic Tale of the Anti-Christ, which was subtitled A Fable of the Deceiver, Soloviev warned of an evil force that sought to conquer Christian Russia. He characterized the force as “Pan-Mongolism – the unification of all the races of Eastern Asia with the aim of conducting a decisive war against foreign intruders, that is, against Europeans.” The Mongolians were the mercenaries of the Venetians who drew upon power from their occult, including Satanic rituals. for the purposes of casting “a new Mongolian yoke” over Europe.

Soloviev wrote about the signs of the Satanic deceiver in The Open Path to World Peace and Welfare. The Antichrist, he said, would be a seemingly well intentioned person who promised freedom but delivered slavery; preached universal rights but imposed tyranny; promoted world government to vanquish war for peace; and preached scarcity over abundance.

The devils, he observed, were radicals, reformers, and revolutionaries who promised enlightenment, peace, and prosperity while delivering destruction, poverty, and eternal darkness.

The Antichrist, he said, would deliver a “manifesto” which “compelled governments to join the United States of Europe under the supreme authority of the Roman Emperor.”

Since the fall of the Roman Empire, the Venetians had sought to resurrect the Roman Empire under their control. As aspiring world tyrants, the Rothschilds attempted to fulfill the agenda. After the World Wars had laid waste to Europe, killing tens of millions of people with generous financing provided by the Rothschilds and their allies in Wall Street and governments, the dynasty promoted the European Coal and Steel Community, which became the basis for the European Union as a next step towards the restoration of Rome.

The Rothschilds were the shadow power behind such groups as the Round Table, the Pilgrims Society, the Committee of 300, and the Club of Rome which recruited heads of state and government, UN administrators, politicians, and government officials, diplomats, scientists, economists, and business leaders who could help them implement their agenda.

In 1972, the Club of Rome published Limits to Growth which recommended eliminating “surplus populations” and deindustrializing society so the Rothschilds could ration resources to reduce people to a subsistence levels while the Rothschilds and the chosen few enjoyed the life of effete aristocrats with unrestrained abundance on the backs of everyone else.

Among the founders of the Club of Rome was David Rockefeller, an heir to the Standard Oil fortune, who was both a rival and friend to Jacob Rothschild.

In order to rule the world, the Rothschilds concluded, populations needed to be kept within manageable numbers. After the World Wars, Richard von Coudenhoe-Kalergi mapped out an agenda for European genocide, known as the Kalgeri Plan:

“The European man of the future will be of mixed race,” Kalgeri wrote. “Today’s races and classes will disappear owing to the disappearing of nations, time, and prejudice. The Eurasian-Negroid race of the future, similar in its outward appearance to the Ancient Egyptians, will replace the diversity of peoples with a diversity of individuals.”

The Rothschilds had effectively co-opted the agenda of the Venetians and their mercenary Khazarian, Mongolian, and Turkish horde armies for world conquest.

The mixed raced son of an Austrian father and Japanese mother, Kalgeri was an enthusiastic proponent of European integration – that is, the elimination of the national sovereignty so that a supranational structure could be built over Europe, creating a European common market with a European army, European economy, and a European political structure run by Rothschild-managed bureaucrats who owed no allegiance to any nation.

Wealth and privileges were to be stripped from the people, with revenues redistributed to Rothschild interests.

Within this view, the elite sought to claim all the power and wealth of the world for themselves while stripping the people of all their power, property, and rights, not unlike the Great Reset the Rothschilds and their agent, World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab is promoting today.

As a supporter of the Kalgeri plan, the Rothschilds sought to Islamicize Europe by allowing Muslims, who had been radicalized through foreign meddling of the East India Company, to cross through the Turkey land bridge and into Europe – and then have free, visa-free movement around the continent through the Shenegen Agreement, allowing them to tap out welfare programs intended for Europeans and attack Jews and Christians.

While the Rothschilds secretly weaponized radical Islam against the West, they mobilized Zionists against Islam to preserve Judeo- Christian civilization, pitting races and religions against each other as part of a divide-and-conquer strategy to lay waste to the West and its populations.

Absolute must-read: How The Illuminati (Luciferian Satanists) Infiltrated Religion, Secret Socities & Government And Hijacked Them From Within.

The Kalgeri Plan was conceived by Austrian Baron Louis Nathaniel, Baron de Rothschild who introduced Kalgeri to Max Warburg, who, in turn, financed Kalgeri’s pan-European efforts.

Another Kalgeri supporter was “Wild Bill” Donovan, the founder of the Office of Strategic Services, a precursor to the CIA, which helped launch Rothschild bloodline Mao Tse-tung’s Communist Revolution, setting the stage for Communist China, which was to be secretly controlled by the Rothschilds, to lead the new world order after destroying American exceptionalism and reducing the United States to a bankrupt welfare state.

The Russian Revolution was fomented against the Russian government, with financing provided by the Rothschilds and Jacob Schiff, a banker who had been linked with the Rothschilds since the 1800s, with both families occupying the same building within the Jewish ghetto in Frankfurt am Main.

Schiff would later establish Kuhn, Loeb & Co., an extension of the Rothschild banking empire, and hire Paul Warburg who established the Federal Reserve Bank, which placed the finances and monetary policy of the United States under the control of the Rothschilds.

In the ensuing decades, the federal government would be looted of trillions of dollars, with the Rothschilds and their agents rapaciously plundering the public’s assets.

The Rothschilds envisioned a global tyrannical welfare state run by their taxpayer-subsidized corporations, with the dynasty hording all the assets and controlling all the levers of power.

Renowned socialist author H.G. Wells depicted this future in The New World Order and The Open Conspiracy:

“This new and complete Revolution we contemplate can be defined in a very few words. It is outright world-socialism; scientifically planned and directed…. Countless people will hate the new world order and will die protesting against it. When we attempt to evaluate its promise, we have to bear in mind the distress of a generation or so of malcontents. The term ‘internationalism’ has been popularized in recent years to cover an interlocking financial, political and economic world force for the purpose of establishing a World Government.”

The Rothschild’s Coronavirus

To call the coronavirus “the Wuhan flu” or the “China virus” is an affront to the Chinese. More accurately, it is the Rothschild virus, with the dynasty pulling the strings of the Communist Chinese, to provide cover for the global economic bubble, punish the world for resisting its global control with yet more oppressive measures, and pit the West against China as part of yet another all too predictable divide-and-conquer strategy.

All was on track for Rothschild’s new world order until evidence was uncovered in London concerning the illegitimacy of Queen Elizabeth II, which, in turn, exposed, the illegitimacy of all the Rothschild puppet governments around the world. And just like that, a scheme centuries in the making, was poised to unravel, resulting in massive arrests and prosecutions for all concerned.

Atomic Bombshell: We Have Proof That Rothschilds Patented Covid-19 Biometric Tests In 2015

The Rothschild agenda had been exposed during the Clinton Administration. As a Rothschild bloodline, President Bill Clinton failed to act upon it — though he teamed up with Congressman Tom DeLay to help secure China’s membership in the World Trade Organization. Both were determined to champion corporate America’s interest in Communist China over the welfare of the United States and its people.

The stealth war against the people — the Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars, which had been launched with the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II — was now out in the open and moving ahead at rapid speed, to implement the agenda before the agenda could be derailed. The second Bush and Obama Administrations furiously rammed through the agenda to fundamentally transform the United States, with Hillary Clinton poised to preside over its collapse as President.

And then God intervened, with Donald Trump beating all odds to become President, giving humanity a second chance.

Just like that, the Rothschilds who had paraded themselves around like the second coming of Christ, were on the offensive. They were not about to go quietly.

Public records reveal that the United States issued a patent for the coronavirus (along with a prospective vaccine) to the Pirbright Institute, a UK-based research organization, which is funded by the Wellcome Trust, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the European Commission, World Health Organization, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an agency of the Department of Defense for emerging military technologies.

A Chinese lab in Wuhan, which received money from the federal government at Dr. Anthony Fauci’s direction, was carrying out research on bats around the time of the outbreak. This provided Gates and others a cover along with plausible deniability. However, the patent had been approved before then.

The very financial interests that funded the Institute also promoted and funded the global coordinated government and media response. After having patented the coronavirus and its vaccine, the same entrenched network solicited billions of dollars for vaccines, research, and other remedies for the coronavirus cure.

The sponsors had a vested interest in applying military technology to vaccines to turn a profit and solidify the Crown’s control of Rothschild’s ill-gotten empire.

Must-read article: Still Denying The Rothschilds Are Behind The Great Reset? Stop, It’s Getting Ridiculous!

The antecedent to the Wellcome Trust is Burroughs, Wellcome & Co, which supplied experimental vaccines to the British during the Second Boer War, which killed over 60,000 people. The Pirbright Institute was named after Henry de Worms, 1st Baron Pirbright, a Rothschild whose cousins were employed at N.M. Rothschild & Co. Pirbright’s great grandfather was Mayer Amschel Rothschild, the patriarch who established the dynasty.

Pirbright was employed with the East India Company, the imperialistic Rothschild force that financed the British Empire through the slave and opium trade, and which sponsored the secret Skull and Bones society at Yale University, which has produced Presidents and other statesmen who advanced the deep state agenda and groomed Mao Tse-tung to lead the Chinese Communist Revolution that resulted in between 40 and 80 million deaths.

In 1880, Henry Solomon Wellcome, an American-born British entrepreneur, founded Burroughs Wellcome & Company, a pharmaceutical company that eventually formed Glaxo Smith Kline, which is currently working with China’s Clover Biopharmaceuticals in a clinical-stage vaccine to combat the spread of coronavirus.

If the people refused to comply, the Rothschild-controlled Crown had methods to enslave humanity through nanotechnology that could control subjects at a cellular level, enabling them to override free will to direct a person’s decision making and actions through radio frequencies, evidenced by rats guided through mazes via energy directed at computer chips implanted in their paws.

Through 5-G technology, the public could be robotized with technologically-enhanced vaccines, fulfilling a sick transhumanist agenda, that would separate man and his soul from his Creator for eternity. Instead of seeking God’s will, the people would be controlled by Rothshchild.

In place of a creative, free thinking human would be an automatized drone who served the so-called elites until he outlasted his usefulness at which point he would be terminated. Is it any wonder that Bill Gates, the public face of Her Majesty’s medical agenda, has taken to the media gleefully discussing his plans for population reduction, sterilization, and vaccines?

The coronavirus pandemic gave rise to imposed lock downs which have destroyed lives, stripped citizens of their civil liberties and wealth and supported corporate fascism.

As the world fell to ruin, the Rothschilds promoted the Great Reset which had been launched at the World Economic Forum – that of deindustrializing the world, preventing people from having independence or driving cars.

Their food was to be rationed and GMO-lab created while people were ushered into techno-gulags, working from home, limited in their ability to reproduce or travel, tracked and traced, monitored and rationed, and dependent upon guaranteed income, with opportunities for self-employment and entrepreneurship eradicated and replaced with Rothschild-controlled monopolies.

In place of the foot perpetually stamping on the face of humanity would be a mask stifling its free speech. Somehow the people would be “happy” in their servitude, the Rothschilds and their agents promised.

Supporting WEF founder and Kissinger protégé Klaus Schwab in this endeavor is Lynn Forester de Rothschild, who founded Inclusive Capital Partners. Rothschild has partnered with the Rothschild- controlled Vatican to promote, through endless virtue signaling, including everyone in an economy so that no one is left out.

Instead of returning the wealth the Rothschilds have stolen from the world for generations, they have decided to offer a guaranteed income which can be taken away if one inspires a negative social credit score based upon Rothschild’s AI algorithms.

Having destroyed small businesses, the Rothschilds will offer employment in their taxpayer-sponsored mega-corporations.

Instead of promoting wellness, the Rothschilds have incentivized sickness to enhance profits for their pharmaceutical companies.

While the populations of homeless grow on the streets of what used to be the land of plenty, the Rothschilds are driving refugees and needy immigrants across the nation’s borders, with innocent babies filmed being abused and hurled across walls, an agenda supported by Rothschild-affiliated organizations, like the International Rescue Committee whose advisory group includes such people as Tim Geithner, President Barack Obama’s Secretary of Treasury; Laurence Fink, the CEO of Blackrock who oversees massive federal government bailouts for Rothschild’s taxpayer-subsidized Big Business; and Winston Lord, who helped craft Rothschild’s China policy, which has placed the United States at the mercy of Communist China.

According to Rothschild’s website, members of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism seek “actionable commitments aligned with the World Economic Forum International Business Council’s Pillars for sustainable value creation — People, Planet, Principles of Governance, and Prosperity—and that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

The group promotes more “sustainable growth” to answer to “the cry of the earth” and the “cry of the poor” after the dynasty has plundered trillions in assets, polluted the planet, and destroyed economies, governments, and societies worldwide.

The Open Conspiracy

The Rothschild agenda for depopulation has been decades, even centuries in the making. British writer H.G. Wells laid out the Rothschild-Kalgeri plan in 1928 in The Open Conspiracy – Plans for World Revolution. His books were commissioned by the Rothschilds. They provide the step-by-step plan the Rothschilds and agents have followed in their quest for world domination, much of which has come to fruition:

The Open Conspiracy will appear first, I believe, as a conscious organization of intelligent, and in some cases wealthy men, as a movement having distinct social and political aims…

A One World Government and one-unit monetary system under permanent non-elected hereditary oligarchs who self-select from among their numbers in the form of a feudal system as it was in the Middle Ages.

In this One World entity, population will be limited by restrictions on the number of children per family, diseases, wars, famines, until one billion people who are useful to the ruling class, in areas which will be strictly and clearly defined, remain as the total world population. There will be no middle class, only rulers and servants….

All laws will be uniform under a legal system of world courts practicing the same unified code of laws, backed up by a One World Government police force and a One World unified military to enforce laws in all former countries where no national boundaries shall exist.

The system will be on the basis of a welfare state; those who are obedient and subservient to the One World Government will be rewarded with the means to live; those who are rebellious will simply be starved to death or be declared outlaws, thus a target for anyone who wishes to kill them….

Privately owned firearms or weapons of any kind will be prohibited.

Only one religion will be allowed and that will be in the form of a One World Government Church, which has been in existence since 1920 as we shall see.

Satanism, Luciferianism and Witchcraft shall he recognized as legitimate One World Government curricula with no private or church schools.

All Christian churches have already been subverted and Christianity will be a thing of the past in the One World Government.

To induce a state where there is no individual freedom or any concept of liberty surviving, there shall be no such thing as republicanism, sovereignty or rights residing with the people.

National pride and racial identity shall be stamped out, and in the transition phase it shall be subject to the severest penalties to even mention one’s racial origin.

Each person shall be fully indoctrinated that he or she is a creature of the One World Government with an identification number clearly marked on their person so as to be readily accessible, which identifying number shall be in the master file, subject to instant retrieval by any agency of the One World Government at any time.

Non-elite masses will be reduced to the level and behavior of controlled animals with no will of their own and easily regimented and controlled. The economic system shall be based upon the ruling oligar-ethical class allowing just enough foods and services to be produced to keep the mass slave labor camps going.

All wealth shall be aggregated in the hands of the elite members. Each individual shall be indoctrinated to understand that he or she is totally dependent upon the state for survival.

World Economic Forum: By 2030 ‘You Will Own Nothing’ (New World Order Detailed)

Industry is to be totally destroyed….

Only the elites shall have the right to any of the earth’s resources. Agriculture shall be solely in the hands of the elites with food production strictly controlled.

As these measures begin to take effect, large populations in the cities shall be forcibly removed to remote areas and those who refuse to go shall be exterminated.

Euthanasia for the terminally ill and the aged shall be compulsory.

No cities shall be larger than a predetermined number as described in the work of Kalgeri. Essential workers will be moved to other cities if the one they are in becomes overpopulated.

Other non-essential workers will be chosen at random and sent to underpopulated cities to fill quotas.

At least four billion useless eaters shall be eliminated by the year 2050 by means of limited wars, organized epidemics of fatal rapid-acting diseases and starvation.

Energy, food and water shall be kept at subsistence levels for the non-elite, starting with the White populations of Western Europe and North America and then spreading to other races. The population of Canada, Western Europe, and the United States will be decimated more rapidly than on other continents, until the world’s population reaches a manageable level of one billion, of which 500 million will consist of Chinese and Japanese races, selected because they are people who have been regimented for centuries and who are accustomed to obeying authority without question.

From time to time there shall be artificially contrived food and water shortages and medical care to remind the masses that their very existence depends on the goodwill of the (elites). After the destruction of housing, auto, steel and heavy goods industries, there shall he limited housing, and industries of any kind allowed to remain shall be under the direction of (elites).

The United States will be flooded by peoples of alien cultures who will eventually overwhelm White America, people with no concept of what the United States Constitution stands for and who will, in consequence, do nothing to defend it, and in whose minds the concept of liberty and justice is so weak as to matter little.

Those who break the law will be instantly executed.

There shall be no cash or coinage in the hands of the non-elite. All transactions shall be carried out by means of a debit card which shall bear the identification number of the holder.

Any person who in any way infringes the rules and regulations of the (elites) shall have the use of his or her card suspended for varying times according to the nature and severity of the infringement. Such persons will find, when they go to make purchases, that their card is blacklisted and they will not be able to obtain services of any kind. Attempts to trade old coins, that is to say silver coins of previous and now defunct nations, shall be treated as a capital crime subject to the death penalty.

All such coinage shall be required to be surrendered within a given time along with guns, rifles, explosives and automobiles. Only the elite and One World Government high-ranking functionaries will be allowed private transport, weapons, coinage and automobiles.

If the offense is a serious one, the card will be seized at the checking point where it is presented. Thereafter that person shall not be able to obtain food, water, shelter and employment medical services, and shall be officially listed as an outlaw.

Large bands of outlaws will thus be created and they will live in regions that best afford subsistence, subject to being hunted down and shot on sight.

Persons assisting outlaws in any way whatsoever, shall likewise be shot. Outlaws who fail to surrender to the police or military after a declared period of time, shall have a former family member selected at random to serve prison terms in their stead.

Rival factions and groups such as Arabs and Jews and African tribes shall have differences magnified and allowed the wage wars of extermination against each other. The same tactics will be used in Central and South America. These wars of attrition shall take place before the take-over of the One World Government and shall be engineered on every continent where large groups of people with ethnic and religious differences live….

Ethnic and religious differences shall be magnified and exacerbated and violent conflict as a means of settling their differences shall be encouraged and fostered.

All information services and print media shall be under the control of the One World Government. Regular brainwashing control measures shall be passed off as entertainment in the manner in which it was practiced and became a fine art in the United States.

This is the plan as envisioned by the Rothschilds should the public wish to accept it. A century later, the world is facing crypto-currencies, v-passports, social credit scores, track and trace technologies, lethal pandemics, “sustainable” smart cities, forced vaccinations linked to societal participation, manufactured, corporate-sponsored racial wars and social unrest, deindustrialization of society, efforts to eradicate automobiles, forced dependency upon the state, destruction of supply chains and privately owned farms, the culling of the elderly and weak, pillaging by mega-corporations in a rapidly encroaching corporate fascist state, Rothschild-backed nonprofits flooding White countries with refugees while fomenting hatred against Whites and Christians, the erasure of America’s history, customs, and traditions, fact-free media that is seeped in bias, propaganda, and misinformation, the rejection of God, and a virtue-less society where human life is stripped of its value and morals are in short supply.

The Rothschild-affiliated elite are wanting to “build back better.” This can be achieved by restoring integrity to our governments, values to society, and God to our hearts. Building back better amounts to establishing governments and institutions separate from Rothschilds, true Republics that answer to we the people with international relations based upon good will, friendship, human rights and rule of law rather than exploitation, plunder, war, and betrayal. With integrity restored, universities, hospitals, media, and societal institutions can once again serve the public interest rather than profit motive at the expense of all else.

A global financial system totally independent of the corrupt, illegitimate elites can be created based upon sound, economic principles, with the backing of hard assets. Rule of law, human rights, and constitutional protections can replace the eternal boot to the head as prognosticated in Orwell’s chilling dystopian novel, 1984.

The rights conferred upon the people are not granted by the Rothschilds, but given freely by God, whose world is full of abundance, not scarcity.

The Rothschilds, the ultimate purveyors of misery, mayhem, and maliciousness, should be consigned to the dustbin of history, to serve as a cautionary tale, lest history be tempted to repeat itself.

By Susan Bradford, author of Royal Blood Lies (The Inside Story on How the Rothschilds Took Over the British Monarchy, Purged Royals, Created Puppet Leaders, Waged Revolutions, Corrupted Morals and Institutions, Plundered Wealth, Created False Realities, and Pitted Nations, Societies, and Peoples Against Each Other in a Ruthless, Megalomaniacal Quest for World Domination).