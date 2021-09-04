Exposing the Twisted New World Order Mindset: Psychopathic, Paranoid, Anxious and Afraid

It is crucial to be aware of the New World Order mindset as we experience the intensification of its longstanding agenda. While each passing week seems to bring us more and more bizarre news in the unfolding of Operation Coronavirus, it is worthwhile taking a step back to look at the mentality which is orchestrating this scamdemic – this New World Order mindset. If we want to live free, we have to understand the nature of the force that is seeking to enslave us.

This article is an attempt to sketch out some of the hallmarks of the depraved and twisted psychology of the New World Order (NWO) ruling class. By getting your head around how these people think, how they view those outside their cult (the public masses), how they view the world and what motivates them, hopefully you can begin to grasp what is needed to ensure we defeat them and maintain a world of peace, freedom and abundance.

Thanks as always to David Icke who, after 30 years of full-time research, has distilled and communicated the essence of this mindset to the world, in the hopes that we can understand and recognize this force.

1. It Can’t Stand Surprises

A hallmark of the New World Order mindset is a distinct intolerance for, or even a hatred of, surprises. For many people, it is a joy and a relief to live spontaneously, at least for some of the time, without having to spell everything out. Not so for the NWO. This mindset has to have absolutely every detail planned out.

Not only that, it needs to ensure nothing can happen to disrupt its plans. Everything must be precisely calculated and tightly controlled. Icke explains it by way of analogy with a sports match. If you want to influence the outcome, you control one team or side; if you want to totally control the outcome, you control both sides. This leaves nothing to chance.

It doesn’t take too much of a stretch of the imagination to see how this plays out in US politics, with rigged elections going all the way back to at least the days of JFK (whose well-connected father Joseph Kennedy bought votes for him) if not much further.

The recent fiasco where Biden got in was shockingly undeniable and blatant riggery, yet Biden still sits in (or rather hides in the basement of) the White House. The NWO doesn’t ‘hope’ a particular candidate gets elected. They make it happen, every time.

In short, the New World Order mindset is that of a control freak. And what is behind the psychology of a control freak? A lack of comfortability with the unknown and with not being in control. In other words, fear (see #11).

2. The PC Woke Movement and Virtue Signaling

The NWO mindset, being very far from a heart-based consciousness, clearly lacks kindness, compassion and empathy. In a world where such a distinct lack of empathy could render it ostracized, the NWO mindset has to make up for that by pretending to care.

However since it is all a ruse, it has to go to great lengths to impress others and visibly demonstrate its (fake) kindness. This is the reason for the Hollywood-style obsession with superficialities and appearances. It’s all about image, baby. This is also the foundation for the recent explosion in the PC (politically correct) woke movement, which never misses an opportunity to demonstrate just how kind it is through its constant virtue signaling.

People who are truly kind don’t need to boast how kind they are; people who are truly secure don’t need to show off to hide their insecurity; people who truly see others as humans, all equal, looking at their character not their skin color, don’t need to go around proclaiming how wonderfully anti-racist they are.

3. Military-Style Perception Management: More Spin Than a Washing Machine

To go further with this point, the NWO mindset doesn’t just obsess over image to virtue signal its woke credentials (to cover up for its lack of heart); it also obsesses over image to control mass belief, opinion and perception. It’s military-style perception management.

This is reflected in what some of its adherents have said. Take arch-NWO insider and war criminal Henry Kissinger, for example, who once stated that “it is not a matter of what is true that counts, but a matter of what is perceived to be true.”

In this case, what is driving the obsession over image is also a raw lust for control, and a lack of tolerance for widespread distribution of power and decentralized decision-making.

It’s about entrainment, the bringing of other mindsets down to its level and frequency so that it can control them. This leads the NWO mindset to spin the truth on every topic under the sun to make itself look better and to mold people’s perceptions to further its own objectives.

4. Always Right, Never Wrong

Ever met a person who always has to be right no matter what? What about a person who will argue, defend and find loopholes in every situation because they’re deadly afraid of being wrong? Either way, such people are characterized by a lack of responsibility and a lack of being willing to take the blame when they deserve it.

Former CIA director and Secretary of State under Trump, Zionist Mike Pompeo, proudly proclaimed that in his days at the CIA, “We lied, we cheated, we stole!” The NWO mindset will do whatever it takes to advance its agenda, even if it has to lie, cheat, steal, injure and kill.

5. It Can’t Do Empathy

Continuing on from point #2, the NWO mindset is devoid of compassion, so it doesn’t quite know how to do it. It doesn’t pull off empathy very well. An instructional example are the recent absurd CIA woke ads, where the CIA is desperately trying to convince you that they are something they are not.

Think about it – this is an agency that has consistently instigated, over the course of 7+ decades, some of the most evil and monstrous acts done by humans on the planet, including overthrowing foreign governments, assassinating foreign and domestic leaders (e.g. JFK), selling weapons illegally, bolstering the production of dangerous drugs (heroin and cocaine) so as import them into the US on the blackmarket, controlling the media by paying off journalists via Operation Mockingbird (see #3 on perception management) and running mind control experiments on its own citizens (MK Ultra).

Now, we are suddenly supposed to believe the CIA has grown a conscience and deeply, truly cares about minorities, racial issues and gender equality? It is beyond ridiculous, however the good thing about it all is that the NWO mindset doesn’t see how transparent its woke attempts are.

6. It Projects a False Sense of Omnipotence

The New World Order mindset is very much like the Borg from Star Trek. One of their key mantras was: “Resistance is futile.” This is the message the mindset keeps projecting.

It desperately wants us to believe its nefarious agenda of control is a fait accompli, a forgone conclusion, when it is not. Think about it: a truly omnipotent force does not need to convince you that it is omnipotent and that you cannot resist. Its strength would become apparent and their would be no need for attempts at persuasion.

Only a force that is secretly weak, but is trying to project an image of strength, would resort to this kind of psychological messaging.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, many times: the New World Order is not set in stone. Your very act of reading these words, and taking this message to heart in an empowered way, is stopping the NWO nightmare from becoming a reality. The world is waking up and this process cannot be stopped.

7. Censorship and Cancel Culture: It Can’t Stand Shades of Grey or Opposing Views

Another clue that the NWO mindset is rigid, as well as inherently insecure and weak, is that it can’t stand shades of grey or opposing views. It gets very caught up in dogmatic black-and-white thinking.

Remember what the mentally challenged US President George W. Bush said after the 9/11 false flag op: “You’re either with us, or you’re with the terrorists.”

The explosion of censorship and cancel culture over the last few years is indicative of a vast insecurity. Censorship is a tacit admission by the censors that their arguments, theories or beliefs are very weak, because they can’t hold their own in the battlefield of open debate, where ideas are exchanged freely and analyzed critically.

8. It Can’t Tolerate Humor

Stop laughing! No jokes allowed! The NWO mindset takes itself very seriously, so seriously in fact that it can’t tolerate humor. John Lennon instinctively realized this truth when he advised people to just laugh at the system:

“When it gets down to having to use violence, then you are playing the system’s game. The establishment will irritate you – pull your beard, flick your face – to make you fight. Because once they’ve got you violent, then they know how to handle you. The only thing they don’t know how to handle is non-violence and humor.”

The PC movement has been killing comedy, but those true comedians out there will realize that it’s their job to communicate the hard truths (that people would prefer not to hear or confront) under the guise of humor. Thanks George Carlin – you are a legend.

Laughing at the absurdity of the official narrative, whether it’s Operation Coronavirus or any other false flag kind of operation, is a great way both to communicate truth and defuse the sweat and tension that comes with being a truthseeker and freedom fighter.

9. It Looks at the Rest of Humanity as Cattle

An empathetic mindset consider the feelings and needs of those around it. The psychopathic NWO mindset looks at people around it as things to be exploited or used for its own gain.

Former CIA director Allen Dulles, mastermind of the JFK assassination, constantly gauged whether people around him were “useful” or not, even those who were fond of him. The phrase “useless eaters” to describe the masses of humanity is attributed to Kissinger. Time after time, NWO insiders have expressed their contempt and disgust for the rest of humanity. This is the mindset talking.

10. It’s Not Just About the Money

Some people studying the worldwide conspiracy believe it’s all about the money. It’s not. Yes, on many levels, it is about the money, because the New World Order mindset uses the manipulation of money to siphon off wealth from society via its bloodline banking families.

However, it’s not just about the money. Money is a tool of control, and the NWO agenda is about long-term power and control. Money is a means to an end. This agenda is millennia old, intergenerational and involves interdimensional beings, all of which is obviously well beyond the scope of this article. Money is just a tool to this mindset.

11. It is Always Anxious and Afraid

Now we come to the penultimate point and the crux of the matter. The NWO mindset is paranoid, anxious and afraid. This explains the constant psychological projections it spews out, such as calling genuine truth seekers “paranoid conspiracy theorists” merely for questioning things and thinking critically.

It is paranoid that it will be exposed and uncovered at any moment. It is anxious, always on edge, always pushing its agenda, worried things may not work. The New World Order mindset promotes so much fear because it feels so much fear. It is fear!

(For those wanting a deeper understanding of this, please check out my articles on wetiko and the Archons.)

Beneath all the analysis, it is fear. The NWO mindset is deathly afraid of a united, awakened humanity rising up in a non-violent, non-compliant way to step into its true divine power. Unfortunately for the NWO mindset, that is our birthright and nothing can stop it.

It is also worth highlighting the genuine psychopathy behind this mindset. This quote is from an article Behind a Manufactured Crisis: The COVID-19 and Psychopathy Connection:

“Based on the recurring behavior of these powerful families and individuals throughout history and today, we can observe what psychologists and psychiatrists call observable traits associated with a condition called clinical (primary) psychopathy. This is a genetic (congenital) condition characterized by the inability to feel the otherwise normal human emotions of empathy, guilt, and remorse. Innately devoid of these restraints, needless war, terrorist events, famine, genocide, assassinations, and mind control and manipulation become everyday business practices.”

12. It’s Cut Off From Spirit / Source / God / Infinite Consciousness

Call it what you like – Spirit, Source, God, Infinite Consciousness, etc. – whatever your notion is of what we come from, what we return into and what we are. The New World Order mindset is cut off from its connection with the infinite. It is so focused on the 5-sense world of particles and gross materialism that it has no appreciation for an expanded awareness.

To put it another way, the ruling class who is possessed by this mindset are so cut off from god they have to play god – and thus we get transhumanism, the desire to be immortal even though we already are. This transhumanistic desire is based on a denial and rejection of our souls, and a fear of death. Thus, so much of this mindset comes back to fear.

Operation Coronavirus is a Rush to the Finish Line

Consider this point. The usual modus operandi of the New World Order is to use the frog-in-a-boiling-pot approach, to slowly introduce and force its agenda upon people step-by-step so that they don’t notice. However since the launch of Operation Coronavirus, the NWO has changed its tactics.

What is unfolding now appears to be more a mad rush to the finish line – before it gets overtaken and loses the race. As I have outlined above, the New World Order mindset is always afraid of getting caught in a lie and getting found out.

There seems to be a scramble underway to get as many people as possible vaccinated with the highly magnetic COVID non-vaccine while the official narrative still holds some sway over people’s minds. However, with a growing awareness that this entire COVID op is a giant scamdemic, replete with fake case counts, fake PCR tests, fake death counts and a fake virus, the truth has spread far and wide. It’s turning into a race against time. Will the NWO infuse their nanobots and fibers into humanity before people sufficiently awaken?

Solutions to Disrupt the New World Order Mindset

So what are the solutions? Well, give the NWO what it can’t stand and doesn’t like! It hates surprises, so give it surprises! It hates humor, so laugh at it! It thinks it’s omnipotent, so prod its weaknesses.

It loves to censor, so refuse to self-censor! It thrives on violence, so non-violently resist. It needs your energy, obedience and compliance, so refuse to comply!

Finally, do the inner work to weed out any aspect of the New World Order mindset within yourself. This is the hardest part of all of this, but each and every one of us must do this work. No one else can do it for you. Consider honestly how much of this mindset is within you, then work to identify it, integrate it and transform it.

As Jung said, “One who looks outside, dreams. One who looks inside, awakens.” Being aware of every detail of the NWO is good, and being aware of solutions is good, but we must transform ourselves within to change the world outside.

By Makia Freeman, Guest writer, HumansAreFree.com

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles, author of the book Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and senior researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Steemit and LBRY.