Mainstream Media is Lying to You: Ivermectin Was First Approved for Humans, Decades Ago

The mainstream media is lying on behalf of Big Pharma and the medical fascists by falsely claiming that ivermectin is a de-wormer for animals, when the reality is that the anti-parasite drug was first approved for Human use decades ago.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – a private corporation posing as a public health agency, – Ivermectin should not be used by humans because it is intended for animals. A quick and easy fact check reveals this claim to be patently false.

The fact of the matter is that while ivermectin is, in fact, used in animals, it is also approved for use in humans.

The only reason that many people are having to take the animal version these days is because the governing authorities have made it next to impossible to obtain a prescription for human Ivermectin, while animal Ivermectin is freely available in feed stores and online.

The lie is being put forth by CDC because people have found out that Ivermectin kills Covid-19, and if a $3 drug kills that disease, then there is no reason to take the dangerous and ineffective genetic-therapy masquerading as a “vaccine”.

It was the 2nd February 1996, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published an announcement in “The Pharma Letter” explaining that Ivermectin had officially been approved for non-veterinary use – meaning it was for humans right out of the gate.

“In the USA, the Food and Drug Administration has approved Merck & Co.’s Stromectil (Ivermectin) for its first non-veterinary use, the chemotherapy of two parasitic infections, strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis, in humans,” the FDA revealed.

“Ivermectin has been used in humans in other countries since 1987, and has been used to treat more than 5.2 million people worldwide.”

Contrast this with the FDA tweet a few days ago that declared, “You’re not a horse,” the suggestion being that the only people who are seeking out Ivermectin today are those who mistakenly believe they are large farm animals.

This shameful display by the FDA and CDC just goes to show that their mission today has nothing to do with public health, if it ever even did, and everything to do with padding the pockets of crooks like current CDC head Rochelle Walensky, whose husband has funneled millions of American taxpayer dollars disguised as “research grants.”

Again, because there is no money to be made in Ivermectin – the stuff has been off-patent for years – the government wants nothing to do with it, and is doing everything in its power to keep it out of your hands.

The same is true of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), another safe and effective off-patent drug that costs pennies per pill.

Because HCQ works so well in the early treatment of Covid-19, the government has been on a crusade for the past year and a half to keep people from accessing it.

Even the UK’s Chief Medical Chris Whitty helped to sabotage trials early on in the pandemic by instructing Covid-19 patients to be given lethal doses of the drug.

Source: DailyExpose.co.uk