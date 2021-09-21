Great Reset Meets the Green Agenda: Technocrats Want ‘Mandatory’ Carbon Credit Cards

Technocrats are preparing “mandatory” personal carbon allowances that would introduce rationing into every area of your life via an app that would record your travel, heating expenses and even the food you eat.

The proposal was presented in the science journal Nature by four environmental “experts” as a means of reducing global carbon emissions.

Everyone would be issued with a ‘carbon allowance card’ “that would entail all adults receiving an equal tradable carbon allowance that reduces over time in line with national [carbon] targets.”

The authors make it clear that the program would be a “national mandatory policy.”

Carbon units would be “deducted from the personal budget with every payment of transport fuel, home-heating fuels and electricity bills,” and anyone going over the limit would be forced to purchase additional units in the personal carbon market from those with excess to sell.”

This means that the private jet-flying rich could simply bypass the system entirely (which they would part-own via investments anyway) by simply buying carbon credits and carrying on living their luxurious lifestyle.

The proposal makes clear that the means of measuring a person’s uptake of carbon units for travel would function “on the basis of the tracking the user’s movement history.”

The authors note how the normalization of contact tracing via COVID-19 apps will ensure a similar system could be used for keeping track of carbon credits with minimum fuss.

“Recent studies show how COVID-19 contact tracing apps were successfully implemented with mandatory schemes in several East Asian countries such as China, Taiwan, and South Korea,” states the article.

A ‘Climate Lockdown’ is on the Horizon: A Threat Used To Bully The Public Into Accepting The ‘Great Reset’.

“In these countries, the apps assessed the user’s travel history and health status, playing a key role in tracking infection.”

Indeed, the authors specifically note how mass unquestioning compliance with COVID lockdown regulations has greased the skids for further intrusive tyranny and that, “people may be more prepared to accept the tracking and limitations related to PCAs to achieve a safer climate” as a result.

The increasing sophistication of artificial intelligence technologies would also “make it possible to easily track and manage” people’s “food-and-consumption-related emissions.”

In other words, eating what Big Brother deems to be an excess of red meat or anything else deemed “harmful” to the planet will result in a carbon credit reduction.

Just stick to eating UN-recommended bugs and worms though and you’ll be sure to keep within your ration limit.

“We still have the power to thwart rule by experts through democratic means,” writes Wesley Smith. “But if we lack the courage, if we acquiesce — again — to significant liberty constraints in the name of protecting health, the soft totalitarianism we will have facilitated will not be their fault. It will be ours.”

As we previously highlighted, the idea of “climate lockdowns” is also being normalized in light of the mass compliance to pandemic lockdowns.

And they still claim that the ‘Great Reset’ is an “unfounded conspiracy theory.”

