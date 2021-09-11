Dr Vernon Coleman: Covid Jab is Up to Six Times Deadlier to Boys as Covid-19

Anyone who still recommends giving the covid jab to teenage boys should be arrested, charged, convicted and jailed for attempted murder.

The ever popular section on my website which is entitled `Updated 10th September – How many people are the vaccines killing?’ this evening contains a link to research conducted by a team led by Dr Tracy Hoeg at the University of California in the USA.

Dr Hoeg’s research investigated the incidence of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart) in children aged 12 to 17 after they had received two doses of the deadly covid-19 jab.

And she and her team compared this with the chances of children who had contracted covid-19 needing hospital treatment.

The risks for boys are truly scary.

The figures show that for healthy boys aged 16-17 the risk of heart problems developing after covid-19 vaccination is 2.1 to 3.5 times greater than the risk of their needing hospitalisation if they catch covid-19.

For healthy boys aged 12 to 15, the risk of heart problems developing is, after a covid-19 jab, 3.7 to 6.1 times as high as their risk of needing hospitalisation after contracting covid-19.

The result is staggering and should cause massive embarrassment to the BBC which has broadcast advice from alleged expert but non-doctor Devi Sridhar claiming that the covid jab produces only mild side effects in children.

As far as I can see the BBC has still not carried a story detailing this crucial research. Sridhar has still not apologised and is still being used as an `expert’ by the BBC and by Channel 4.

In my view, the BBC should be closed down immediately as a menace to public health. Senior executives should be arrested for allowing the spread of false information likely to lead to serious injury and death. Sridhar’s advice was never justifiable but seemed to me designed to encourage the roll out of the vaccine to children.

It will now surely be impossible for Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer (or for Chief Medical Officers in the other regions of the UK), to approve a roll out of the covid jab to 12 to 15-year-olds and giving the jab to older teenagers must now be halted.

The paper was conducted without funding. The authors have declared no competing interest. And all relevant ethical guidelines were followed.

I have no doubt that this vital research will be ignored by the mainstream media. And there will no doubt be attempts to smear the results and/or the researchers.

But the conclusion must be that there is clearly a need for much more research into the covid-19 jabs. Meanwhile, the roll out of the jabs must be halted.

I believe that this research means that any doctor or nurse giving one of the covid-19 jabs to a teenager, or a younger child, could and should be arrested for assault and attempted murder.

Please share this article far and wide to doctors and schools and parents everywhere. The more people who know about these results the more difficult it will be for politicians, advisors or medical health professionals to continue to promote this dangerous jab for children.

Regular readers will know that I warned about this very risk (myocarditis) last year.

By Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc / Reference: Medrxiv.org

Copyright Vernon Coleman September 10th 2021. Vernon Coleman’s latest free book about the covid fraud is entitled Covid-19: Exposing the Lies. He is also the author of Endgame: The Hidden Agenda 21, as well as Anyone Who Tells You Vaccines Are Safe and Effective is Lying and Coming Apocalypse.