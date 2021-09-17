24,526 deaths 2,317,495 injuries following covid shots reported in european union’s database of adverse drug reactions
Coronavirus

24,526 Deaths 2,317,495 Injuries Following COVID Shots Reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions

The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 24,526 fatalities, and 2,317,495 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.

A Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured following COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through September 11, 2021 there are 24,526 deaths and 2,317,495 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, almost half of them (1,126,869) are serious injuries.

Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. It is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through September 11, 2021.

summary sep 11 eudravigilance eu database

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine Tozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTechPfizer – 11,711 deathand 980,474 injuries to 11/09/2021

  • 26,634   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 156 deaths
  • 26,940   Cardiac disorders incl. 1,745 deaths
  • 253        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 21 deaths
  • 13,005   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 728        Endocrine disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 15,314   Eye disorders incl. 28 deaths
  • 87,239   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 489 deaths
  • 256,117 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 3,330 deaths
  • 1,098     Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 55 deaths
  • 10,351   Immune system disorders incl. 64 deaths
  • 32,834   Infections and infestations incl. 1,141 deaths
  • 12,714   Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 179 deaths
  • 24,765   Investigations incl. 368 deaths
  • 7,178     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 210 deaths
  • 130,077 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 149 deaths
  • 757        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 67 deaths
  • 173,079 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,278 deaths
  • 1,211     Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 36 deaths
  • 168        Product issues incl. 1 death
  • 17,756   Psychiatric disorders incl. 156 deaths
  • 3,348     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 198 deaths
  • 19,084   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 43,232   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,376 deaths
  • 47,012   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 105 deaths
  • 1,805     Social circumstances incl. 14 deaths
  • 887        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 31 deaths
  • 26,888   Vascular disorders incl. 497 deaths

Total reactions for the mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273 (CX-024414) from Moderna – 6,358 deathand 281,505 injuries to 11/09/2021

  • 5,465     Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 59 deaths
  • 8,364     Cardiac disorders incl. 687 deaths
  • 113        Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 3,466     Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death
  • 221        Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 4,302     Eye disorders incl. 18 deaths
  • 24,595   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 237 deaths
  • 75,804   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,461 deaths
  • 458        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 24 deaths
  • 2,485     Immune system disorders incl. 11 deaths
  • 8,436     Infections and infestations incl. 416 deaths
  • 6,013     Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 121 deaths
  • 5,460     Investigations incl. 120 deaths
  • 2,693     Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 145 deaths
  • 35,728   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 129 deaths
  • 333        Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 37 deaths
  • 49,722   Nervous system disorders incl. 650 deaths
  • 538        Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 6 deaths
  • 59           Product issues incl. 1 death
  • 5,316     Psychiatric disorders incl. 110 deaths
  • 1,632     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 107 deaths
  • 3,558     Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 3 deaths
  • 12,150   Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 614 deaths
  • 15,102   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 57 deaths
  • 1,188     Social circumstances incl. 25 deaths
  • 905        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 69 deaths
  • 7,399     Vascular disorders incl. 246 deaths

Total reactions for the vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca5,254 deathand 980,909 injuries to 11/09/2021

  • 11,826   Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 221 deaths
  • 16,641   Cardiac disorders incl. 603 deaths
  • 158        Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 11,541   Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death
  • 504        Endocrine disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 17,332   Eye disorders incl. 22 deaths
  • 96,191   Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 270 deaths
  • 257,766 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,278 deaths
  • 831        Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 51 deaths
  • 3,987     Immune system disorders incl. 23 deaths
  • 24,674   Infections and infestations incl. 330 deaths
  • 11,183   Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 141 deaths
  • 21,578   Investigations incl. 121 deaths
  • 11,626   Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 73 deaths
  • 148,195 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 74 deaths
  • 510        Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 16 deaths
  • 204,423 Nervous system disorders incl. 840 deaths
  • 439        Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 11 deaths
  • 158        Product issues incl. 1 death
  • 18,501   Psychiatric disorders incl. 47 deaths
  • 3,639     Renal and urinary disorders incl. 48 deaths
  • 12,993   Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths
  • 34,557   Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 629 deaths
  • 45,140   Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 36 deaths
  • 1,291     Social circumstances incl. 6 deaths
  • 1,142     Surgical and medical procedures incl. 22 deaths
  • 24,083   Vascular disorders incl. 379 deaths

Total reactions for the COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson1,203 deaths and 74,607 injuries to 11/09/2021

  • 690        Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 31 deaths
  • 1,201     Cardiac disorders incl. 120 deaths
  • 25           Congenital, familial and genetic disorders
  • 560        Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 1 death
  • 42           Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death
  • 1,006     Eye disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 6,822     Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 56 deaths
  • 19,539   General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 303 deaths
  • 96           Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 9 deaths
  • 302        Immune system disorders incl. 7 deaths
  • 1,679     Infections and infestations incl. 66 deaths
  • 694        Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 16 deaths
  • 3,861     Investigations incl. 72 deaths
  • 431        Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 26 deaths
  • 11,861   Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 30 deaths
  • 31           Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 2 deaths
  • 15,493   Nervous system disorders incl. 142 deaths
  • 26           Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death
  • 20           Product issues
  • 988        Psychiatric disorders incl. 11 deaths
  • 280        Renal and urinary disorders incl. 11 deaths
  • 863        Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 4 deaths
  • 2,629     Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 136 deaths
  • 2,296     Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 5 deaths
  • 212        Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths
  • 546        Surgical and medical procedures incl. 38 deaths
  • 2,414     Vascular disorders incl. 106 deaths

Source and reference: HealthImpactNews.com; EudraVigilance;

