australian police violate lockdown rules to host lgbt office party

While Australians were told they shouldn’t even talk to each other under COVID lockdown rules, police officials in Sydney held an office party to celebrate the LGBT community.

Mount Druitt Police Area Command posted images to Facebook showing over a dozen employees gathered in close proximity to recognize Wear It Purple Day. The pictures showed the room had been decorated with LGBT flags as the employees prepared to tuck in to a buffet.

“Mt Druitt is located in the City of Blacktown LGA – an area with one of the highest rates of Covid cases since Sydney’s second wave delta outbreak began in mid-June,” reports the Daily Mail.

Although emergency services are exempt from lockdown rules that prevent gatherings of people, that’s so they can do their job, not so they can throw office parties to virtue signal about gay and trans endorsement.

“Happy Wear it Purple Day. Follow your rainbow and start the conversation,” stated the text accompanying the Facebook post, an ironic slogan given that Australians were told that they shouldn’t “engage in conversation with each other,” even if they’re wearing masks, in order to reduce the transmission of COVID.

That message was delivered by the chief health officer of New South Wales, Dr. Kerry Chant, who also specifically spoke on Monday about avoiding close contact in offices, a message Mount Druitt Police employees obviously think doesn’t apply to them.

“Make sure you are not sharing the tea room, you are wearing masks, you have four-metre density and make sure you do not attend when you have symptoms,” said Chant.

Aussie grandparents were also recently told by health authorities not to see their own grandchildren under any circumstances.

Maybe if they all just agreed to meet under the auspices of celebrating “LBGT,” which is apparently more important than stopping a pandemic, then it would be OK.

“The NSW Police Force is aware of the images and an internal review is underway to determine if any there are any breaches of Public Health Orders,” said authorities in a statement after the original Facebook post was deleted.

As we recently highlighted, Australians in New South Wales, which includes the city of Sydney, are to be granted extra “freedom” if they are fully vaccinated, with residents allowed to “leave home for an hour of recreation on top of their exercise hour.”

By Paul Joseph Watson, Guest writer