ap forced to issue correction on fake news about ivermectin

The Associated Press was forced to issue a correction after it falsely claimed that 70 per cent of calls to the Mississippi Poison Control Center were about people ingesting ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

The actual number was 2 per cent.

Whoops!

From the AP:

“In an article published Aug. 23, 2021, about people taking livestock medicine to try to treat coronavirus, The Associated Press erroneously reported based on information provided by the Mississippi Department of Health that 70% of recent calls to the Mississippi Poison Control Center were from people who had ingested ivermectin to try to treat COVID-19.

“State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said Wednesday the number of calls to poison control about ivermectin was about 2%. He said of the calls that were about ivermectin, 70% were by people who had ingested the veterinary version of the medicine.”

As Chris Menahan notes, NPR also amplified the fake news, reporting that:

“The department said that at least 70% of recent calls to the state poison control center were related to people who ingested a version of the drug that is formulated to treat parasites in cows and horses.”

NPR has yet to issue a retraction of the fake story, which was circulated countless times, while the retraction will only be seen by a fraction of those who read the original.

The only reason Rolling Stone is calling this an "UPDATE" as opposed to what it so plainly is — a RETRACTION — is because liberal outlets know that their readers don't care at all if they publish fake news as long as it's done with the right political motives and goals. https://t.co/2nRaD5EbXk — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 5, 2021

Over the weekend, Rolling Stone faced massive humiliation after it asserted that there were so many patients “overdosing” on ivermectin that Oklahoma hospitals were being “overwhelmed” and gunshot victims were going untreated.

They were forced into an embarrassing walk back after the Northeastern Hospital System Sequoyah issued a statement clarifying that it “has not treated any patients due to complications related to taking ivermectin,” which “includes not treating any patients for ivermectin overdose.”

Once again, the original story went viral while the revelation that it was fake news largely only trended in conservative news circles.

The Rolling Stone article appeared to be part of an effort to smear podcast host Joe Rogan, who said he had used ivermectin as part of a cocktail of treatments to successfully fight off a COVID-19 infection.

[The more the MSM tries to discredit hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and Ivermectin, the more I believe the doctors who swear by them, or the 80 clinical studies that show Ivermectin is 89% effective at preventing COVID-19. ].

Source: Summit.news / Reference: YouTube.com