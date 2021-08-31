the vaccinated in israel will become unvaccinated and lose their green pass if they refuse to begin receiving covid booster shots

In Israel, people who do not receive COVID-19 booster shots will eventually be denied a Green Pass, which allows entry into various venues, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said on Tuesday.

In Israel, the fully vaccinated who refuse the COVID-19 booster shots will immediately become the unvaccinated and their Mark of the Beast prototype Green Passport then revoked. Earlier today we did a program on the Mark of the Beast system that has now come online, and today’s article on Israel turning the vaccinated into the unvaccinated really proves our point. It’s not a booster shot, it’s never-ending booster shots that will be required for, well… ever.

“Behold ye among the heathen, and regard, and wonder marvellously: for I will work a work in your days, which ye will not believe, though it be told you.” Habakkuk 1:5 (King James Bible)

Israel Will Deny Green Passports to People Who Have Not Received COVID Booster Shots

From HAARETZ: “This is simply because, in terms of its effectiveness, the vaccine is valid only for a period of five or six months,” Horowitz told Channel 13 television. “After about half a year, you have to get a third dose. Otherwise, the vaccine loses its power.”

“The Green Pass testifies that a person is safe in a certain way,” he added. “So the moment we know that the vaccine loses its effectiveness after a certain period, there’s no justification for giving a green pass to someone who hasn’t gotten another dose.”

Nevertheless, he said, the booster will become a requirement for a Green Pass only when the shot is available to everyone aged 12 and older. Currently, only people aged 30 and up qualify for the third dose.

Earlier Tuesday, the Health Ministry approved giving the third shot to anyone aged 30 and over who had received the second dose at least five months ago. It had previously only been available to people aged 40 and up. The move was recommended by a number of expert advisory committees. So far, 1,575,898 Israelis have gotten the third dose. (…)

Sources: Nowtheendbegins.com; Haaretz.com