trump posts proof of fraudulent 2020 election and warns about the current destruction of america

President Donald Trump issued a statement on Tuesday praising retired Army intelligence captain Seth Keshel for a new report showing the 2020 election was stolen and warning about the current destruction of America.

OANN host Natalie Harp tweeted out the Trump statement.

“Highly respected Army intelligence captain, Seth Keshel, has just released his Report on National Fraud Numbers with respect to the 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump began.

“I don’t personally know Captain Keshel but these numbers are overwhelming, election changing, and according to Keshel, could be even bigger in that they do not account for cyber-flipping of votes. They show I won the election — By A LOT!”

Trump continued, “Now watch the Democrats coalesce, defame, threaten, investigate, jail people, and do whatever they have to do to keep the truth from surfacing, and let the Biden Administration continue to get away with destroying our Country. The irregularities and outright fraud of this election are an open wound to the United States of America. Something must be done — immediately!”

.@POTUS45: “The irregularities and outright fraud of this election are an open wound to the United States of America. Something must be done—immediately!” FULL STATEMENT: pic.twitter.com/zA459H9J38 — Natalie Harp (@NatalieJHarp) August 3, 2021

The Keshel report Trump is referring to was released this weekend on the retired Army intelligence captain’s popular Telegram page.

Keshel took the official vote counts in all 50 states and compared them with estimated numbers based on political trends, population growth/decline, recent voter history, and registration information to determine an estimated amount of “excess Biden votes” in each state.

These findings only include excess votes for Biden and do not account for any “flipped votes” which would only make the fraud even more drastic.

According to Keshel’s data, Joe Biden was graced with over eight million excess votes, which is more than enough to reverse the election.

Watch Keshel explain his findings in detail during Steve Bannon’s War Room Pandemic podcast on Tuesday:

President Trump: "These numbers are overwhelming, election-changing, and according to Keshel, could be even bigger in that they do not account for cyber-flipping of votes. They show I won the election—by A LOT!" WATCH Capt. Keshel breaks it down here👇pic.twitter.com/aWfmnzHEqw — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 3, 2021

Don’t forget, with more proof of election fraud coming to light, the elite will be forced to create a distraction in order to cover up the criminal activity.

Sources: InfoWars.com; Banned.video