texas military base prepping for 10,000 afghans

A Texas military base is preparing to accommodate up to 10,000 Afghans, according to officials. Fort Bliss, a U.S. Army installation headquartered in El Paso, is already housing thousands of illegal aliens.

by Dan Lyman

However, preparations are being made for the facility to provide shelter for as many as 10,000 Afghan nationals as the Biden administration pivots to ‘refugee resettlement’ following an explosive foreign policy disaster.

“They are prepared to take as many as 10,000 of those Afghans who worked alongside their American partners all these many years to try to combat terrorism and make America safe,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX).

The base is already hosting thousands of illegal aliens on a rolling basis, but Sen. Cornyn expressed optimism that the facility can handle exponential growth.

“Fort Bliss is a big place,” Cornyn said. “The [post commander] briefed me this morning and said they have more than enough space to accommodate the Afghan refugees.”

“My hope is that we can get those people out of Afghanistan that we’ve worked with these past 20 years because if we can’t, many of them will simply be killed along with their families.”

The Biden administration is planning to bring at least 30,000 Afghans to the United States in the near future, as Infowars has previously reported.

“We want to have the capacity to get up to several thousand immediately, and want to be prepared for the potential of tens of thousands,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby recently confirmed.

“[Forts] Bliss and McCoy have the capability right now – and what’s advantageous is, with a little bit of work, they could increase their capacity in very short order.”

Sources: NewsWars.com; FreeWorldNews.tv