swiss police threaten to stop enforcing covid 19 rules
CoronavirusInspirationTyranny

Swiss Police Threaten to Stop Enforcing COVID-19 Rules

Police in Switzerland have threatened to stop enforcing COVID-19 rules over fears that the measures are disproportionately undermining the fundamental rights of citizens.

swiss police threaten to stop enforcing covid 19 rules

A group representing police officers in the Alpine country wrote a letter to the Swiss Federation of Police Officers (FSFP) warning of potential insubordination within the force over the enforcement of draconian laws.

“If the measures were to conflict with the general opinion of the population, disproportionately limiting their fundamental rights, many police officers would no longer be willing to apply them,” the group wrote in the letter.

While the letter was received favorably by lockdown skeptics, the FSFP attempted to dismiss it by claiming it only represented a small number of police officers.

Adrian Gaugler of the Conference of Cantonal Police Commanders went further, threatening the officers with sanctions if they refused to enforce the measures.

“An officer who refuses to enforce the law can be punished,” said Gaugler.

“Police refusing to enforce coronavirus measures is not unique to Switzerland,” writes Chris Tomlinson.

“Earlier this year, police in the Canadian province of Ontario rejected new powers given by the provincial government that would have allowed them to stop any motorist or pedestrian and demand to know where they live and why they were not at home.”

As we previously highlighted, after lockdown was imposed in Switzerland, calls to private investigators soared as a result of people wanting their neighbors investigated for making too much noise.

By Paul Joseph Watson, Summit.news

160 San Francisco Sheriffs Deputies Threaten to Resign Over Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement Previous post

Related Articles

160 san francisco sheriffs deputies threaten to resign over mandatory covid 19 vaccine requirement
CoronavirusNewsVaccines

160 San Francisco Sheriffs Deputies Threaten to Resign Over Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement

237,000 protest vax passports in 180 cities in france
CoronavirusImmunity PassportsVaccines

237,000 Protest Vax Passports in 180 Cities in France: ‘We Want our Freedom!’

endless cycle covid 19
ConspiracyCoronavirus

Bombshell HHS Documents: CDC Has Never Isolated Any ‘Covid-19 Virus’

matti sallberg
CoronavirusTyrannyVaccines

Never-Ending Tyranny: Unless You Take FIVE Vaccine Doses You’ll No Longer Qualify as ‘Fully Vaccinated’, According to Swedish Professor