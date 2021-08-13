russian scientist claimed to find extraterrestrial life on venus

The Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences published a series of photographs, taken by the Venera probe which allegedly shows evidence of living organisms on Venus, one of the most inhospitable places for humans in the solar system.

Venus, the second planet from the sun is the most similar planet in our solar system in terms of size and structure to Earth. In terms of the surface, it is anything but Earth-like.

It is the hottest planet in the solar system, mainly due to its atmosphere which is 97 percent carbon dioxide, a heat-trapping greenhouse gas.

The constant temperature on Venus is 480 degrees Celsius, a temperature which is hot enough to melt lead and it even hotter than the nearest planet to the Sun, Mercury.

According to an explanation by Leonid Ksanfomaliti, doctor of physical and mathematical science, at the Institute for Space Research, the images taken 30 years ago reveal the movement of extremely strange objects on the surface of Venus.

NASA quickly went on to debunk the discovery. As explained, the ‘disc’ that is seen moving on the surface is a lens cap, and the ‘scorpion-like-creature’ proposed by Ksanfomaliti is actually ‘noise’ in a second-hand picture which isn’t present in the original image.

Ksanfomaliti believes that in the images, a scorpion-shaped creature, a disk and a ‘black flap’ are visible moving in front of the onboard camera of the Venera 13.

According to reports from a Russian news agency, Ksanfomaliti explained in an article for the Russian journal Solar System Research magazine:

‘They all ’emerge, fluctuate and disappear.’

‘What if we forget about the current theories about the non-existence of life on Venus, let’s boldly suggest that the objects’ morphological features would allow us to say that they are living,’ he added.

NASA says there is no way that anything can survive on Venus today. However, scientists have not ruled out that once, in the distant past, Venus might have supported life, in a time when the planet might have had giant oceans and possibly life before the ‘greenhouse effect’ created the temperatures that rule over the planet today.

‘Current theories suggest that Venus and the Earth may have started out alike. There might have been a lot of water on Venus and there might have been a lot of carbon dioxide on Earth,’ Professor Andrew Ingersoll of Caltech said in a paper published in Astrobiology in 2004.

The problem with science and scholars in search for extraterrestrial life is that mankind believes that for life to exist elsewhere in the solar system or universe, a planet should have a similar climate and conditions to those of Earth.

What if elsewhere, on Venus perhaps, there are living beings which need scorching temperatures in order to survive, beings that can breathe carbon dioxide and cannot survive with water or oxygen. In order to search more adequately for extraterrestrial life, we need to change the conditions and patterns of extraterrestrial life.

Sources: Ancient-Code.com; YouTube.com