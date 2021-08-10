There are things on the moon that you cannot explain no matter how well you try. The moon has been, without a doubt, one of the most mysterious and talked about places in our solar system directly connected with Extraterrestrial visitations, Secret Alien bases, Secret facilities and all kinds of weird stuff.

In this article we bring you 3 images depicting advanced flying vehicles on the Moon, which some say are proof of alien contact:

1. Triangle shaped UFO above the moon

This picture was taken during the Apollo 17 mission, by the Lunar Module pilot Harrison Schmitt, one of the last three men to walk on Earth’s natural satellite.

The picture shows a mysterious triangular-shaped UFO in the upper right part of the image:

There is no question whether the image is real as it is an official NASA image which is found on their server together with hundreds of other images taken during the Apollo missions.

2. Structures on the Moon in official NASA picture

Back in 2012 NASA has been caught red-handed once again.

The man in the foreground is Anthony Colaprete, a space scientist working for NASA since 2000.

From April to August 2003 he worked as principle investigator in NASA’s SETI Program, an abbreviation standing for ‘Search for Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence’.

Evidence that Anthony found what he was searching for can be seen in a picture laying on his desk (original high-resolution picture). The picture has been taken at the NASA Ames Research Center.

Here is the highlighted version:

“NASA accidentally confirms what we have known all along, that there are indeed structures on the moon. In this picture taken at the NASA Ames Research Centre, we can clearly see two possible structures, one is quite clearly a square shaped building, the other to the right looks like a triangular shaped structure or maybe a bridge, its arched in any event.”

3. A disc-shaped object flying over the Moon

What are we looking at here is a classical example of a flying saucer. This time, however, the picture was not taken on Earth, but in space, close to the Moon.

The flying disc that is seen in this Apollo mission picture is surely one of the best examples of “Alien ships.”

I didn’t include the following images but I am not 100% certain if they are genuine or not, but you can browse them and make up your own mind: Here Are NASA’s Unreleased Apollo Mission Images They Don’t Want You To See.

