nuremberg code punishable by death

“The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent,” code reads.

“Should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion.”

by Jon Bowne

Are the petty tyrants who have recklessly mandated vaccines while refusing nonvaccinated people food, employment, and basic freedom of choice violating the internationally recognized Nuremberg Code, which is punishable by death?

In fact they are violating the set of research ethics principles for human experimentation created by the USA v Brandt court as one result of the Nuremberg trials at the end of the Second World War with abandon.

The beginning of The Nuremberg Code reads:

“The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision.”

The FDA’s emergency authorization of the ineffective Vaccines that were hastily approved that lead billion dollar vaccine industry windfall describes emergency approval as:

“An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) is a mechanism to facilitate the availability and use of medical countermeasures, including vaccines, during public health emergencies, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic. Under an EUA, FDA may allow the use of unapproved medical products, or unapproved uses of approved medical products in an emergency to diagnose, treat, or prevent serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions when certain statutory criteria have been met, including that there are no adequate, approved, and available alternatives.”

There are a myriad of Early Treatment alternatives that could have already saved thousands of lives had the doctors promoting them not been censored by silicon valley so that politicians could pretend be licensed in the Hippocratic Oath.

Every American household should have them readily available instead of being forced into being vaccine guinea pigs. But billions of our tax dollars go to incompetently trapping thousands of Americans in Afghanistan and arming the Taliban instead.