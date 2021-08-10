Fake ‘Global Warming’ Agenda: Multiple Fires in Greece Linked to Arson, A Dozen Suspects Arrested

The fires that are currently raging in Greece, just like the ones in Australia from last year, have been set by arsonists, on a large scale. In Australia, at least 200 people have been arrested for deliberately starting the bushfires. In Greece, around a dozen suspected arsonists have been apprehended so far. But the media has conveniently ignored the truth, and instead pushed a fake narrative that advances the Green Agenda.

Last year’s fires in Oregon have also been set by arsonists.

In California, there is solid evidence from weather radars, of non-conventional weapons being used to start the fires. Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) has also pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for sparking the state’s deadliest wildfire.

The media is largely ignoring all of the above, and is instead focusing on the lie that the fires are caused by manmade Global Warming, which has been disproved time and again by actual climate scientists.

The reason for pushing the lie of manmade Global Warming on this scale, is to prepare the world for the post-COVID Lockdowns, which will be linked to the Climate Agenda (of depopulation).

Multiple Fires in Greece Linked to Arson, Suspects Arrested

by Thomas Kissel

Multiple people have been linked to arson across Greece, as fires rage through nearly every region of the country. Two people were arrested in Agios Stefanos, where fires are still currently spreading. The suspects were apprehended by the bridge of Agios Stefanos on Athinaias Street with a can of gasoline.

The suspects were unable to offer an explanation for why they had the gasoline and were escorted to the State Security. One suspected attempted to convince the authorities he was a volunteer firefighter.

Before this incident a man was arrested in Kalamata for intentional and continuous arson. His case will be brought to the prosecutor on Saturday.

A 60-year-old man has been arrested in Fokida on similar charges.

Authorities have also detained a suspect in Ilia who is currently undergoing interrogation from the fire brigade.

Arson is taking place across Greece

A woman attempted arson in the Pedion tou Areos neighborhood of Athens twice this afternoon. The woman was arrested and is currently being interrogated by the Kypseli Police Department.

Giorgios Patoulis, the current prefect of the Attica region, addressed the arson attempts in Athens, saying that:

“It is particularly worrying that an attempt was made to set fire to the heart of Athens, in our park. We must all be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. I warmly thank the executives of the fire brigade and the Attica Region who intervened immediately. The fire was brought under control before it spread.”

The attempted arson was witnessed by Elias Marosoulis, the owner of the Alsos theater located in Pedion tou Areos. Marosoulis, speaking to protothema.gr, said that the arsonist threw a towel soaked in gasoline into the entrance of the Aliki theater. Maosoulis acted fast with other witnesses to subdue the fire before firefighters arrived, who then completely extinguished the fire.

One Twitter user posted an image of the suspect from Pedion tou Areos as she was apprehended on August 7:

Αυτο ειναι το μπουμπουκι που εβαλε φωτια στο Πεδιον του Αρεως. Με λιγη πειθω δεν θα μας πει ποιος την πληρωσε, την ορμηνεψε?! pic.twitter.com/WDBFSu5ZNu — Christa (@Christalakia) August 6, 2021

In Theologos, where five attempts of arson have been made in the past few days, mayor Thanassis Zekentes said in a statement that:

“It will last for days because [Theologos] is a place with a dense pine forest and unfortunately there are not enough Fire Brigade forces since they are scattered in so many other areas.”

Deputy Regional Governor of Ilia Vassilis Giannopoulos believes that various fire fronts in the region are the product of a deliberate arson plan.

Social media users across the country have been documenting the arson attempts, and posting about being watchful of certain people acting strangely in their areas. Some users claim to have witnessed the arson attempts after noticing suspicious activity with fires immediately following.

Short throwback to the fires of 2018, when Yahoo! News reported:

Greek authorities say they have “serious indications” a wildfire near Athens that killed at least 82 people was set deliberately.

Public Order Minister Nikos Toskas said satellite image analysis and ground inspections suggest the fire that broke out in multiple places in a short time frame Monday likely resulted from arson.

Greek Prosecutor Calls for Investigation into Organized Arson Plot

by Patricia Claus

Yesterday [August, 9], the prosecutor of Greece’s Supreme Court, Vassilios I. Pliotas, called for an investigation into a possible organized arson plot on the part of a criminal organization after fires ravaged the country for the past week.

The Supreme Court prosecutor referred to “deliberate organized criminal activity” that may have been behind the fires which torched several regions of Greece in the past days.

Pliotas, stated there were “reasonable suspicions of deliberate organized criminal activity and not only of a simple, accidental phenomenon of coincidence of incidents of negligent behavior.”

He went on to state that “the criminal procedural arsenal (removal of telephone secrecy, conduct of investigations, special investigative acts, etc.) must be activated in all its scope in order to control and utilize any useful relevant information” as part of the investigation.

The order of the prosecutor of the Supreme Court reads as follows:

“The excessive number of fires, of unusual intensity and extent, that have occurred in recent days, resulting in incalculable damage to the natural environment (especially the forest resources of the country), buildings, facilities, agricultural land and crops and tourist Infrastructures, even endangering the lives of a large number of our fellow human beings, as well as the “synchronization” in their manifestation, create reasonable suspicions of deliberate organized criminal activity and not only of a simple, accidental phenomenon of incidents of negligent behavior.

“Following this, we ask, in the context of the ex-officio preliminary investigation according to article 245 par. Directorate for the Prevention of Arson Crimes of the Police, to gather all the critical data that provide indications for the existence of an organized plan and central planning for a single action of arson-members of a criminal organization, i.e., for committing the crime of article 187 par. 1 and 2 of the Penal Code: inclusion and management of a criminal organization that seeks to commit crimes of arson in forests and common crimes of arson (articles 264 par. 1 and 265 par. 1 item b, c of the Penal Code).

“It goes without saying that the criminal procedural arsenal (removal of telephone secrecy, conduct, investigations, special investigative acts, etc.) must be activated in its entirety in order to control and utilize all relevant relevant information. For the progress of the preliminary investigation during the formation of the relevant criminal case, the Supervising Prosecutor of Appeals will inform the competent Deputy Prosecutor of the Supreme Court Mr. Lambros Sofoulakis.

“The Prosecutor of the Supreme Court, Vassilios I. Pliotas.”

The police needs to focus on discovering the link between all these arsonists, and the people or organisations that finance them to start the fires.