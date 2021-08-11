Bombshell Study: mRNA Vaccine May Cause ‘Tragic And Even Catastrophic’ Side Effects

A peer-reviewed U.S. study found that the experimental COVID vaccine being rolled out across the world poses multiple serious adverse side effect risks.

The May 2021 study, called “Worse than the Disease? Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of the mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19” published in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice and Research, was conducted by by senior scientist Dr. Stephanie Seneff at the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, and Naturopathic oncology specialist Dr. Greg Nigh.

The study thoroughly analyzes the possible pathways in which the experimental mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna could be causing serious adverse effects in vaccinated individuals.

“Both are delivered through muscle injection, and both require deep-freeze storage to keep the RNA from breaking down,” Seneff and Nigh stated.

“This is because, unlike double-stranded DNA which is very stable, single-strand RNA products are apt to be damaged or rendered powerless at warm temperatures and must be kept extremely cold to retain their potential efficacy.”

“This form of mRNA delivered in the vaccine is never seen in nature, and therefore has the potential for unknown consequences… manipulation of the code of life could lead to completely unanticipated negative effects, potentially long term or even permanent.”

The study explained how one notable vaccine side effect called antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) is brought on by the spike proteins produced in the human body via the mRNA injection.

“The mRNA vaccines ultimately deliver the highly antigenic spike protein to antigen-presenting cells. As such, monoclonal antibodies against the spike protein are the expected outcome of the currently deployed mRNA vaccines,” Seneff and Nigh wrote.

“Human spike protein monoclonal antibodies were found to produce high levels of cross-reactive antibodies against endogenous human proteins. Given evidence only partially reviewed here, there is sufficient reason to suspect that antibodies to the spike protein will contribute to ADE provoked by prior SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination, which may manifest as either acute or chronic autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.”

The study also produced evidence of vaccine shedding, prion and neurodegenerative diseases, and coronavirus variants brought on by vaccinating a minority of the public.

The study concluded by suggesting that public health institutions employ a more cautious approach to rolling out new experimental technologies to the public rather than rush to get everybody jabbed when long-term data has not yet been collected.

“Public policy around mass vaccination has generally proceeded on the assumption that the risk/benefit ratio for the novel mRNA vaccines is a ‘slam dunk.’ With the massive vaccination campaign well under way in response to the declared international emergency of COVID-19, we have rushed into vaccine experiments on a world-wide scale,” Seneff and Nigh wrote.

“At the very least, we should take advantage of the data that are available from these experiments to learn more about this new and previously untested technology. And, in the future, we urge governments to proceed with more caution in the face of new biotechnologies.”

Read the IJVTPR study:

Document by Jamie White

Sources: InfoWars.com; Banned.video / Reference: Scribd.com