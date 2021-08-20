Just 1 in 1.7 Million Children Died with Covid-19 in 18 Months, Whilst 1 in 9 Suffered Serious Adverse Reaction to the Covid-19 Vaccine in the Clinical Trial

The Pfizer Covid-19 injection has been given emergency use authorisation to be used in children over the age of 12 in the UK by the MHRA, whilst the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) have decided that vulnerable children over the age of 12 and all 16 and 17 year olds should be offered the Pfizer jab. Both authorities claim that their decision is based on the benefits outweighing any potential risks.

If this is the case, then the MHRA and JCVI need to explain how they came to this conclusion when just 1 in every 1.7 million children have died with Covid-19 in 18 months, whilst 1 in every 9 children suffered a serious adverse reaction to the Pfizer vaccine in the small and short clinical trial which left them unable to perform daily activities.

According to official NHS data published weekly, between March 2020 and the 11th August 2021 a total of 3,743 people have died with Covid-19 in UK hospitals who had no underlying conditions, whilst 85,410 have allegedly died with Covid-19 who had other serious underlying conditions.

These conditions include ailments such as chronic kidney disease, chronic neurological disease, chronic pulmonary disease, heart disease, and dementia.

However, the vast majority of these deaths have occured in people over the age of 80, and people between the age of 60 and 79; the vast majority of which are closer to the age of 79.

The number given by the NHS of people who have died with Covid-19 since March 2020, between the ages of 0 and 19, who had underlying conditions is just 38.

Whilst the people who have died with Covid-19 snce March 2020, between the ages of 0 and 19, who had no other known underlying conditions stands at just 9.

There are approximately 15.6 million people aged 19 and under in the United Kingdom which means just 1 in every 410,526 children and teenagers have allegedly died with Covid-19 in 18 months, who had other serious pre-existing conditions.

Whilst just 1 in every 1.7 million children have allegedly with Covid-19 in 18 months, who had no know pre-existing conditions.

Every death is of course a tragedy, especially when it is somebody so young, but we need to put these numbers into context now that an experimental injection is going to be given to children in the United Kingdom in the name of protecting them from Covid-19.

During the clinical trial to test the efficacy and safety of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in children aged 12 and over, 1,127 children were given one dose of the mRNA jab, but only 1,097 children received the second dose. This fact in itself raises questions as to why 30 children did not receive a second dose of the Pfizer jab.

Of the 1,127 children who received a first dose of the jab a shocking 86% experienced an adverse reaction. Of the 1,097 children who received a second dose of the jab a shocking 78.9% experienced an adverse reaction.

Of course these adverse reactions include things such as a sore arm, so therefore it is vital to know the rate of serious adverse reactions that occurred during the limited clinical trial.

For children 12 to 15 years of age, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial found the overall incidence of severe adverse events which left them unable to perform daily activities, during the two-month observation period to be 10.7%, or 1 in 9, in the vaccinated group and 1.9% in the unvaccinated group, resulting in a vaccine risk of 8.8% or 1 in 11 vaccinated children.

Consequently, children who received the vaccine had nearly six times the risk of a severe adverse event occurring in the two-month observation period compared to children who did not receive the vaccine.

In addition, the incidence of Covid-19 in the unvaccinated group was 1.6%, therefore, there were almost seven times more severe adverse events observed in the vaccinated group than there were Covid-19 cases in the unvaccinated group.

This information is all freely available to see in official Food and Drug Administration (FDA) documents and official Centre for Disease Control (CDC) documents.

As you can clearly see based on the number of children to have allegedly died with Covid-19 in 18 months, and the number of children to have suffered a serious adverse reaction in the clinical trial, the benefits of giving children the Covid-19 injection do not outweight the risks.

But there may be some who naively believe children should be given the injection because it will help to prevent transmission of the Covid-19 virus, but that is not what these experimental injections do.

The Pfizer clinical trial was not designed to observe asymptomatic infection with SARS-CoV-2 or the effect of the vaccine on the spread (transmission) of COVID-19. Consequently, the FDA states that “it is possible that asymptomatic infections may not be prevented as effectively as symptomatic infections” and “data are limited to assess the effect of the vaccine against transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from individuals who are infected despite vaccination.”

This is also proven by the fact thousands of fully vaccinated individuals are allegedly testing positive for Covid-19, being hospitalised and dying. The latest Public Health England report shows that fully vaccinated individuals account for 65% of all alleged Covid-19 deaths since February 2021.

Therefore due to the fact the Covid-19 vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission, 1 in every 9 children suffered a serious adverse reaction leaving them unable to perform daily activities during the clinical trial, and just 1 in every 1.7 million children having allegedly died with Covid-19 in 18 months, how on earth can the MHRA and JCVI justify giving the Covid-19 vaccine to children and claim that their decision is based on the potential benefits outweighing any risks?

Source: DailyExpose.co.uk