retired us marine claims he spent 15+ years in space and on mars, protecting 5 human colonies

According to claims of a retired officer Randy Cramer – initially know under the pseudonym Captain Kaye, – not only have humans made it to Mars in the past, but we have developed a secret space program and flotilla that operates in space. It seems that there are two versions that are being filtered to society when it comes to Space, Mars, and classified files relating the two.

The first is that we have not been to Mars, there is a lot of work to be done and our technology is still very limited. The other one is the exact opposite, a version that several individuals have backed up over the last decade. The question here is, who is telling the truth? And would it be ludicrous to think we have made it to Mars and colonized the red planet thanks to secret space programs?

According to “Captain Kaye,” who is a former US Marine, he was posted on the red planet for years and his mission was to protect the five human colonies from indigenous life forms on Mars. Not only did he spend years on Mars, but he also served aboard a giant space carrier for three years.

According to the former US Marine, he worked for the Mars Defense Force (MDF) which is owned and operated by the Mars Colony Corporation (MCC) which is basically a conglomerate of financial institutions, government and tech companies.

Cramer and his team were part of a special section of the United States Marines with a highly classified mission, protect and ensure the existence of five newly-established colonies on the surface of the red planet.

The Earth Defense Force, another secret military branch has military recruits from countries such as the United States, China and Russia.

Furthermore, Cramer states that his training took place on the Moon, inside a secret base called LOC or the Lunar Operations Command, on Saturn’s Moon Titan and even in deep space. Not only do we have technology to get us to Saturn and outer space, Mars is a planet crawling with life according to statements from the former Marine.

According to Randy Cramer, the space fleet has technology far superior than anything available anywhere on Earth. The various ships have different propulsion systems which allow the space fleet to reach the frontiers of our solar system with ease.

According to Cramer, the propulsion systems used both fission and fusion powered thrusters, ward driver and antigravity technology, advancements that were facilitated to mankind by friendly ‘Gray Aliens’.

Mr. Cramer claims that there are two indigenous species inhabiting Mars: The Reptilians and Insectoids, both of them being very intelligent. The Reptilians are a species much more aggressive, defending their territory at all costs. The Insectoids are equally intelligent and capable, but are more passive.

The fact that Mars is a planet capable of sustaining life has been backed by several researchers, among them Dr. Brandenburg who even claims that alien beings waged a Nuclear War on the red planet and that we can find evidence of that today.

According to Dr Brandenburg, ancient Martians known as Cydonians and Utopians were massacred in the giant nuclear attack – and evidence of the genocide can still be seen today. According to scientists there are very large traces of Xenon-129 on Mars and the only process that we know that produces Xenon-129 is a nuclear explosion.

In a TV interview, Dr. Brandenburg stated: “Two great disasters happened on Mars,” he told Supreme Master TV, pointing to Utopia on a map.

“One here, and then an asteroid impact happened here, and Cydonia was right in between them. That’s puzzling. Why would so many bad things happen in one area of Mars that just so happened to have archaeology on it?”

While Captain Kaye has no physical evidence to back up his claims, he says that he is doing everything he can to obtain highly classified documents which would prove that what he is telling is true. Parts of the testimony from Captain Kaye are consistent with that of Michael Relfe, another whistleblower who claims to have served 20 years tour on the red planet.

Laura Magdalene Eisenhower, great-granddaughter of former President Eisenhower claims that efforts were made to recruit her onto a human colony on Mars, led by researcher Dr. Hal Puthoff.

Having served 20 years in space, Mars, and the Moon, Captain Kaye retired with honors.

