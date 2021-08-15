leaked documents reveal pfizer does not mandate vaccines for its employees

Leaked internal documents suggest that Pfizer does not mandate coronavirus vaccination of its employees. Other companies meanwhile, are being mandated to vaccinate their employees forcefully.

Images of a “confidential” Pfizer booklet written by Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Payal Betcher indicate the company has defied US President Joe Biden’s push to have private companies mandate vaccination and only requires testing of its unvaccinated employees.

“Please note that if you have declared you are not been vaccinated, decline to declare your status, or have a medial or a religious accommodation, Pfizer will require that you participate in a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing regimen,” images of the literature read.

Hey, guess which drugmaker does NOT make employees get a Covid vaccine? And has up to 20 percent of US employees NOT vaccinated? And is tightening rules but STILL won’t mandate shots? Hint: it probably made the Covid vaccine you got Okay, twist my arm! It’s @pfizer, sillies. pic.twitter.com/Ip2WiKFPoe — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) August 11, 2021

The leaked documents come after Biden met with airline executives to convince them to mandate vaccinations for their employees.

“But companies have wrestled with the extent of their authority to require shots,” Reuters reported. “Among the concerns is the possibility that companies will be exposed to discrimination lawsuits as they call staff back to their desks after 18 months of pandemic-induced work from home.”

“I will have their backs and the backs of other private and public sector leaders if they take such steps,” he said on August 3.

According to a survey by consultants at Mercer studying over 200 American companies, 14 percent require staff to be vaccinated to work in the office.

Biden stated Wednesday he has federal government lawyers looking into if he can mandate vaccinations for all Americans.

“People are dying and will die who don’t have to die. If you’re out there unvaccinated, you don’t have to die,” he said July 29.

Meanwhile, around 160 San Francisco Sheriffs Deputies are threatening to resign and seek employment elsewhere or opt for early retirement due to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy.

San Francisco officials recently announced that all city employees will have to be vaccinated or face possible termination.

As reported by GreatGameIndia earlier, numerous members of the U.S. military also said that they would quit if the armed forces mandated a COVID-19 vaccine, after a report claimed that Army headquarters told commanders to prepare for mandatory vaccinations in September.

According to a Pentagon report almost 75% of US troops refused taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Addressing the allegation of a cover-up, the spokesperson for the agency, John Kirby informed the news outlets about the reason for the lack of exact data.

In India, the Indian Air Force has been served a show cause notice by the Gujarat High Court for forcing to dismiss an officer after he refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine stating that he was using ayurvedic medicines suggested by the AYUSH ministry to increase his immunity against COVID-19.

The officer who challenged his termination in the Gujarat High Court has succeeded in getting a stay from the court.

On the other hand French Vaccine Police have started patrolling the streets of Paris enforcing a Virus Pass and slapping fines as high as 9,000 Euros.