covid 19 neurological
CoronavirusHealthcareNews

Large-Scale UK Study: Recovered COVID Patients Suffering ‘Significant Cognitive Deficits’

Over 190 million people have officially contracted SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes Covid-19. Of that, the vast majority have recovered – while up to one-third reportedly suffer from lingering symptoms of varying severity, known as ‘long covid.’

covid 19 neurological

Image: BioMall.in

Common complaints include a lack of smell and taste, as well as “brain fog” – in which sufferers often complain of ongoing confusion, lack of focus, and migraines – well after they’ve ‘recovered’ from the disease.

Last week, The Independent reported that Covid-19 may accelerate the onset of Alzheimer’s disease in patients suffering from neurological symptoms, while another study noted in the report found that coronavirus patients “are more susceptible to long-term memory and thinking problems.”

Last September, a study offered the first clear evidence that Covid-19 ‘hijacks’ brain cells to make copies of itself – starving nearby cells of oxygen. The same researchers found last July that some Covid-19 patients have developed serious neurological complications, including nerve damage.

Now, a large-scale study in the UK of more than 80,000 participants “offers convincing evidence that COVID-19 may indeed result in long-term cognitive deficits – even in those who suffer the mildest form of the disease,” according to Dr. Rhonda Patrick.

Meanwhile, Patrick also points to a different study which found a significant loss in grey matter. 

Bret Weinstein brings up an excellent, carefully-worded point in response to the above, tweeting: “it’s vital to determine how the emergence of cognitive deficits interact with early interventions and preventive measures.

Indeed, would early intervention with, say, Ivermectin, impact these findings?

Reference: ZeroHedge.com

'Conspiracy Theory' Over Aborted Babies for Organ Harvesting Leads to Be True and Government-Funded Previous post

Related Articles

dr fauci spent $424k on experiments where dogs were bitten to death by flies
News

Dr Fauci Spent $424K On Experiments Where Dogs Were Bitten to Death by Flies

1984 shi zhengli bat lady
CoronavirusHealthcare

Wuhan’s ‘Bat Lady’ Warns of Coming Covid-19 Mutants

global bombshell! israel & australia report all covid hospitalizations are vaccinated
CoronavirusVaccines

Global Bombshell! Israel & Australia Report All Covid Hospitalizations Are Vaccinated

cnn stalks, harasses shirtless dr. mercola over covid “misinformation”
ControlCoronavirusMSMPropaganda

Appalling! CNN Stalks, Harasses Shirtless Dr. Mercola Over Covid ‘Misinformation’