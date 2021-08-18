CDC: 12,791 DEAD and 682,873 Injuries Following COVID-19 Experimental Shots

According to the most recent stats released by the CDC this past Saturday, August 14, 2021, their Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) now has recorded more than twice as many deaths following the non-FDA approved experimental COVID-19 shots during the past 8 and a half months, than deaths recorded following ALL FDA approved vaccines for the past 30 years.

This has to be the most censored information in the U.S. right now, even though these statistics come directly from the CDC.

They have now recorded 12,791 deaths, 16,044 permanent disabilities, 70,667 emergency room visits, 51,242 hospitalizations, 13,139 life threatening events, among 682,873 reported injuries from 571,831 cases.

The CDC’s official response to these statistics is that they are basically coincidences, and are not related to the experimental COVID-19 shots.

Reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem. A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records, has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines. (Source.)

Trusting in the CDC for COVID-19 safety information is quite obviously deadly. Because it is widely known that these statistics that they admit to are but a fraction of actual cases, as very few medical professionals are willing to classify an injury or death as caused by COVID-19 injections.

By way of contrast, deaths following all FDA-approved vaccines for the 30 years prior to the emergency use authorizations of the COVID-19 shots total 6,068 over 30 years according to the CDC.

What are NOT included in these 12,791 deaths the CDC is reporting following COVID-19 shots, are the number of fetal deaths following COVID-19 injections into pregnant women, which now numbers 1,360 deaths according to the CDC.

The FDA and CDC Serve Big Pharma – Not the Public

The Big Pharma cartel is now fully in control of just about every aspect of our lives. They own the corporate media which is not reporting any of these statistics from VAERS, and they control the health agencies like the NIH, the CDC, and the FDA.

They are rushing now to remove the emergency use authorization on these COVID-19 shots, and give them full approval, so that they can legally be mandated, and the Pentagon has already stated that they will mandate them for the U.S. Military in September.

The FDA has also just recently authorized a 3rd booster COVID-19 shot “for those who are immunocompromised.”

Los Angeles County started offering these 3rd Pfizer COVID-19 shots this past weekend.

Anthony Fauci did the Sunday talk show tour yesterday, and stated that Americans need to surrender their liberties (yes, he actually said that) because we are all fighting a common enemy, “the virus.”

In addition, the Department of Homeland Security has now issued a bulletin declaring that anyone who questions COVID-19 measures like masks and “vaccines” are potential “domestic terrorists.”

They are using a bogus COVID-19 “outbreak” called the “Delta variant,” and the CDC has already been caught lyingabout who are actually being hospitalized right now, falsely stating that the “unvaccinated” are filling up hospitals, when almost the exact opposite is happening around the world.

The real tragedy that is happening in our nation’s hospitals is that they are financially motivated to treat as many COVID patients as possible, and this has resulted, especially among our senior population, in more deaths due to COVID-19 injections than to actual cases of COVID.

This is our top-read story and most watched video for the past 7 days, and for good reason, because it EXPOSES EVERYTHING!

People are dying NEEDLESSLY because they are being forced to be treated as COVID patients in hospitals, and this is truly a crime against humanity.

Please see this article if you have not yet read it, and be sure to read the comments at the bottom to understand what families are going through today when a family member is admitted to a hospital and ends up DEAD.

What are you going to do America? Humanity literally hangs in the balance.

