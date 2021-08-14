Hawaii Attorneys Suing: COVID Vaccines Killed Nearly 45,000

A group of attorneys filed a lawsuit against the state of Hawaii on behalf of 1,200 first responders who are protesting the state’s vaccine mandate for government workers.

One of the lawyers representing the emergency responders recently listed data backing their decision to forego taking the experimental Covid jabs.

“The tests we’ve seen around the country from doctors are showing that almost 45,000 people that got these vaccinations were dead in 72 hours,” attorney Michael Green said at a Thursday press conference.

During the press conference, Honolulu Fire Captain Kaimi Pelekai also spoke in an emotional testimony describing the pressure of having to choose between the shot and losing his job.

“I have to choose between that career that I’m committed to or put in an experimental drug that I don’t know what it’s gonna do to me in my body, or I got to give all that up,” Pelekai said. “I spent the last 20 years of my life and 37 years watching my dad do this job, and because I didn’t want to put an experimental drug in my body, I got to give that all up?”

KHON 2 covered the lawsuit in the following news report:

As the globalist tyranny America is currently seeing spread across the country increases, so does the resistance from We The People.

Source: InfoWars.com / Reference: KHON2.com