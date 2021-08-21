Great Reset: World Economic Forum Declares the ‘Age of Human Robots Is Over’

by Kurt Zindulka, Breitbart.com

The globalist World Economic Forum has released a video in which three “futurists” predict what human life will look like after the so-called Great Reset, foretelling that technology will replace the “age of human robots”.

“Take a walk into the future,” the World Economic Forum (WEF) implored users on social media on Monday, as they presented the Great Reset technological wonders which will free humanity from manual labour in favour of work which requires “understanding what it means to be human.”

Stuart Russell of the University of California, Berkeley said in the video:

“We’re getting past the last 10,000 years where we’ve used humans, by and large, engaging only a tiny fraction of human abilities and forcing people into repetitive, tedious dead-end work for the most part.”

“So the age of human robots is over and we have to figure out a new age. That means dramatic changes to the structure of our economy and society,” he declared.

In extended remarks from the Global Technology Governance Summit, Professor Russell said that people shouldn’t be afraid of automation taking their jobs for the time being, saying: “The kind of AI that people are worried about taking all the jobs doesn’t exist yet.”

Professor Amy Webb of New York University’s Stern School of Business predicted the increased use of editing genomes in order to “write a new code for life” and “redesign organisms for beneficial purposes”.

The professor said that this process has already begun with some of the coronavirus vaccines, which she noted: “make use of an engineered code in the form of messenger RNA”.

Webb went on to predict the use of “diminished reality glasses” which would enable the wearer remove unwanted things from their view, such as “garbage or other people”.

Mike Bechtel, Chief Futurist of the London-based Deloitte, said that “ambient” technology will always listen to your commands rather than needing to address specific smart speakers.

He likened the immersive tech experience to a “digital Downton Abbey” in which the “right agent” comes to aid you in each scenario.

Responding to the video, anti-woke campaigner Dr James Lindsay wrote:

“These freaks are excited about this stuff.”

“The genteel quasi-Marxist elitist dorks with soft hands, who want to reshape our world according to their vision, which is already failing, don’t understand that doing honest work and feeling proud of it is a huge part of ‘understanding what it means to be human’,” Lindsay said.

In June of last year, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, famously declared that the Chinese coronavirus was an opportunity for global governments to introduce a “Great Reset of capitalism.”

The globalist German engineer argued that the “world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies.”

The call for a ‘new age’ has been longstanding from the Davos-based group, with a 2016 video predicting a ‘happy’ future in which individuals no longer owned property.

“Welcome to the year 2030. Welcome to my city – or should I say, ‘our city’. I don’t own anything. I don’t own a car. I don’t own a house. I don’t own any appliances or any clothes,” the WEF projected.

The World Economic Forum recently came under criticism for hailing the benefit of “quieter” cities as a result of the coronavirus lockdowns which they said have been “improving cities around the world”.