fda gives full approval to pfizer covid 19 jab after 1,5+ million injuries and 9k+ recorded vaccine deaths

After 1,517,211 injuries and 9,027 deaths following the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines recorded in the U.S. Government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the FDA just gave full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 injections for people over the age of 16.

Besides the U.S. VAERS, the British Yellow Card reporting system for injuries and deaths following COVID-19 vaccines reports 501 deaths and 293,779 injuries following Pfizer COVID-19 injections. (Source.)

EudraVigilance, the European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports for COVID-19 vaccines, reports 10,616 deaths and 833,498 injuries following Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. (Tally here, source here.)

Today is a historic day in the United States, because no pharmaceutical product linked to so many deaths and injuries during its trial period has ever before been approved by the FDA.

Just from Europe and the U.S., official government reporting systems list a total of 20,144 deaths and 2,644,488 adverse reactions following Pfizer’s injections.

We know that these reported numbers, directly from official government health organizations, are severely under-reported, as doctors and other medical personnel are pressured to NOT link these deaths and injuries to the COVID-19 shots.

We also know that the same thing is happening in many other countries around the world, as we reported last week that official media sources in Brazil admit that over 32,000 people have died following COVID-19 shots, and one of the approved shots in Brazil is the Pfizer/BioNTech shot.

All Eyes Now on the Military and Law Enforcement to Enforce Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccines

This regulatory action today by the FDA paves the way for private corporations and government agencies to now start mandating the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The Biden Administration’s Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has already stated that once the FDA gave approval, that the Pentagon would mandate all of America’s military personnel to receive the injections, or face court-martial.

Will the members of the military comply?

This full approval by the FDA will also now give some legal precedent for local health departments in every county of every state in the U.S. to start mandating COVID-19 vaccines as well.

But to enforce it, they will need armed support from law enforcement and/or the military, such as the National Guard.

Will they comply, or will America finally wake up and start resisting in mass?

I have seen little evidence for massive resistance to COVID mandates so far in the U.S., while in other countries people are now taking to the streets to protest.

One policeman in Canada has apparently gone public and stated that he would never enforce COVID vaccine mandates, and that there are “hundreds of thousands” of other law enforcement like him in Canada.

Swiss Police Reject the ‘Great Reset’: ‘We Work for the People, Not the Elite’

What about the United States?

