FDA Accidentally Reveals List of Covid Vaccine Side Effects (Myocarditis, Autoimmune Disease & Death)

An FDA slideshow presentation regarding Covid vaccines last year accidentally displayed a long list of possible adverse reactions to the vaccine, including myocarditis, seizures and even death.

by Adan Salazar

The slide, showing the FDA’s draft list of “possible adverse event outcomes,” appeared briefly during a public meeting by the US Food and Drug Administration’s Product Advisory Committee on Oct, 22, 2020 reviewing the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines.

The slide is headlined, “FDA Safety Surveillance of COVID-19 Vaccines: DRAFT Working list of possible adverse event outcomes ***Subject to change***.”

fda 2352

Possible adverse reactions shown in the FDA’s “working list” include:

  • Guillain-Barré syndrome
  • Acute disseminated encephaloymelitis (“Characterized by a brief but widespread attack of inflammation in the brain and spinal cord that damages myelin – the protective covering of nerve fibers,” according to NIH.)
  • Transverse myelitis
  • Encephalitis/ myelitis/ encephalomyelitis/ meningoencephalitis/ meningitis/ encepholaphathy
  • Convulsions/seizures
  • Stroke
  • Narcolepsy and cataplexy
  • Anaphlyaxis
  • Acute myocardial infarction
  • Myocarditis/pericarditis
  • Autoimmune disease
  • Deaths
  • Pregnancy and birth outcomes
  • Other acute demyelinating diseases
  • Non-anaphylactic allergic reactions
  • Thrombocytopenia
  • Disseminated intravascular coagulation
  • Venous thromboembolism
  • Arthritis and arthralgia/joint pain
  • Kawasaki disease
  • Vaccine enhanced disease

The list also notes “Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children” as one possible outcome following vaccination.

While adverse events were generally discussed throughout the meeting, the slide’s contents were not covered in-depth.

The meeting came as the FDA was considering granting emergency use authorization to Pfizer and Biontech’s experimental jab.

Despite the long list of known possible side effects, the FDA later granted Pfizer emergency use authorization on December 11, 2020, about two months after the meeting.

During the same meeting, a similar list of adverse reactions also appeared briefly during deputy director of the Immunization Safety Office at the CDC Tom Shimabukuro’s presentation (at around 2:06:29).

tomshima

tomshima1

tom shima 2

The question stands: why if the FDA was aware of the litany of possible adverse outcomes, which macabrely include death, did they not inform the public about the risks, and instead choose to authorize its approval.

Here’s the FDA’s full “Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee” meeting on 10/22/2020.

Reference: YouTube.com

