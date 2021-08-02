FDA Accidentally Reveals List of Covid Vaccine Side Effects (Myocarditis, Autoimmune Disease & Death)

An FDA slideshow presentation regarding Covid vaccines last year accidentally displayed a long list of possible adverse reactions to the vaccine, including myocarditis, seizures and even death.

by Adan Salazar

The slide, showing the FDA’s draft list of “possible adverse event outcomes,” appeared briefly during a public meeting by the US Food and Drug Administration’s Product Advisory Committee on Oct, 22, 2020 reviewing the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines.

💉 side effects accidentally shown at FDA presentation 2020 appeared for split second at 2:33:40 of original timing of FDA presentation Oct 22nd. During that split sec, screen showed adverse effects of 💉 which FDA knew about in Oct 2020, even before they allowed it. pic.twitter.com/y85PaD4tsR — ☣ Gawjus_G ☣ (@gawjus_g) July 28, 2021

The slide is headlined, “FDA Safety Surveillance of COVID-19 Vaccines: DRAFT Working list of possible adverse event outcomes ***Subject to change***.”

Possible adverse reactions shown in the FDA’s “working list” include:

Guillain-Barré syndrome

Acute disseminated encephaloymelitis (“Characterized by a brief but widespread attack of inflammation in the brain and spinal cord that damages myelin – the protective covering of nerve fibers,” according to NIH.)

Transverse myelitis

Encephalitis/ myelitis/ encephalomyelitis/ meningoencephalitis/ meningitis/ encepholaphathy

Convulsions/seizures

Stroke

Narcolepsy and cataplexy

Anaphlyaxis

Acute myocardial infarction

Myocarditis/pericarditis

Autoimmune disease

Deaths

Pregnancy and birth outcomes

Other acute demyelinating diseases

Non-anaphylactic allergic reactions

Thrombocytopenia

Disseminated intravascular coagulation

Venous thromboembolism

Arthritis and arthralgia/joint pain

Kawasaki disease

Vaccine enhanced disease

The list also notes “Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children” as one possible outcome following vaccination.

While adverse events were generally discussed throughout the meeting, the slide’s contents were not covered in-depth.

The meeting came as the FDA was considering granting emergency use authorization to Pfizer and Biontech’s experimental jab.

Despite the long list of known possible side effects, the FDA later granted Pfizer emergency use authorization on December 11, 2020, about two months after the meeting.

During the same meeting, a similar list of adverse reactions also appeared briefly during deputy director of the Immunization Safety Office at the CDC Tom Shimabukuro’s presentation (at around 2:06:29).

The question stands: why if the FDA was aware of the litany of possible adverse outcomes, which macabrely include death, did they not inform the public about the risks, and instead choose to authorize its approval.

Here’s the FDA’s full “Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee” meeting on 10/22/2020.

Reference: YouTube.com