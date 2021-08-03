European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 Shots: 20,595 DEAD and 1.9 Million Injured (50% SERIOUS)

The European Union database of suspected drug reaction reports is EudraVigilance, and they are now reporting 20,595 fatalities, and 1,960,607 injuries, following COVID-19 injections.

A Health Impact News subscriber from Europe reminded us that this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries.

The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50. (There are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe.)

So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured due to COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

The EudraVigilance database reports that through July 31, 2021 there are 20,595 deaths and 1,960,607 injuries reported following injections of four experimental COVID-19 shots:

From the total of injuries recorded, half of them (968,870) are serious injuries.

“Seriousness provides information on the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it corresponds to a medical occurrence that results in death, is life-threatening, requires inpatient hospitalisation, results in another medically important condition, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability or incapacity, or is a congenital anomaly/birth defect.”

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. This subscriber has volunteered to do this, and it is a lot of work to tabulate each reaction with injuries and fatalities, since there is no place on the EudraVigilance system we have found that tabulates all the results.

Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.*

Here is the summary data through July 31, 2021.

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccineTozinameran (code BNT162b2,Comirnaty) from BioNTech / Pfizer: 9,868 deaths and 767,225 injuries to 31/07/2021

21,004 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 126 deaths

19,717 Cardiac disorders incl. 1,489 deaths

177 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 14 deaths

9,913 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 8 deaths

471 Endocrine disorders incl. 3 deaths

11,693 Eye disorders incl. 21 deaths

69,612 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 431 deaths

205,214 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,832 deaths

779 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 46 deaths

8,405 Immune system disorders incl. 53 deaths

24,114 Infections and infestations incl. 941 deaths

9,314 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 146 deaths

19,170 Investigations incl. 323 deaths

5,675 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 178 deaths

104,915 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 122 deaths

528 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 43 deaths

137,631 Nervous system disorders incl. 1,081 deaths

719 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 24 deaths

140 Product issues incl. 1 death

13,659 Psychiatric disorders incl. 130 deaths

2,481 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 157 deaths

8,028 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths

33,642 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 1,168 deaths

36,970 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 87 deaths

1,289 Social circumstances incl. 13 deaths

564 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 25 deaths

21,401 Vascular disorders incl. 404 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental mRNA vaccine mRNA-1273(CX-024414) from Moderna: 5,460 deaths and 212,474 injuries to 31/07/2021

3,901 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 49 deaths

6,139 Cardiac disorders incl. 599 deaths

86 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 3 deaths

2,699 Ear and labyrinth disorders

165 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

3,330 Eye disorders incl. 13 deaths

18,562 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 200 deaths

57,313 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 2,188 deaths

345 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 20 deaths

1,803 Immune system disorders incl. 9 deaths

6,151 Infections and infestations incl. 332 deaths

4,652 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 102 deaths

4,289 Investigations incl. 103 deaths

2,105 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 125 deaths

26,743 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 107 deaths

252 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 27 deaths

38,118 Nervous system disorders incl. 552 deaths

432 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl . 5 deaths

. 46 Product issues

4,224 Psychiatric disorders incl. 90 deaths

1,306 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 85 deaths

1,526 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths

9,377 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 521 deaths

11,300 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 45 deaths

925 Social circumstances incl. 20 deaths

700 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 55 deaths

5,985 Vascular disorders incl. 207 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental vaccine AZD1222/VAXZEVRIA (CHADOX1 NCOV-19) from Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 4,534 deaths and 923,749 injuries to 31/07/2021

10,912 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 184 deaths

15,131 Cardiac disorders incl. 523 deaths

132 Congenital familial and genetic disorders incl. 3 deaths

10,643 Ear and labyrinth disorders

415 Endocrine disorders incl. 3 deaths

16,108 Eye disorders incl. 18 deaths

91,912 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 229 deaths

244,487 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1,128 deaths

729 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 41 deaths

3,663 Immune system disorders incl. 18 deaths

22,077 Infections and infestations incl. 284 deaths

10,114 Injury poisoning and procedural complications incl. 119 deaths

20,068 Investigations incl. 105 deaths

11,087 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 62 deaths

140,986 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 63 deaths

446 Neoplasms benign malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 13 deaths

194,032 Nervous system disorders incl. 727 deaths

363 Pregnancy puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 8 deaths

135 Product issues incl. 1 death

17,296 Psychiatric disorders incl. 39 deaths

3,324 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 40 deaths

11,369 Reproductive system and breast disorders

31,980 Respiratory thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 534 deaths

42,437 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 30 deaths

1,093 Social circumstances incl. 7 deaths

971 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 19 deaths

21,839 Vascular disorders incl. 336 deaths

Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson : 733 deaths and 57,159 injuries to 31/07/2021

531 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 23 deaths

867 Cardiac disorders incl. 92 deaths

21 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders

346 Ear and labyrinth disorders

24 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

705 Eye disorders incl. 3 deaths

5,449 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 27 deaths

15,097 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 177 deaths

78 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 7 deaths

231 Immune system disorders incl. 5 deaths

915 Infections and infestations incl. 21 deaths

529 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 11 deaths

2,936 Investigations incl. 51 deaths

305 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 12 deaths

9,614 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 18 deaths

24 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 2 deaths

12,240 Nervous system disorders incl. 90 deaths

17 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death

17 Product issues

659 Psychiatric disorders incl. 8 deaths

207 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 9 deaths

354 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths

1,878 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 57 deaths

1,602 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 2 deaths

143 Social circumstances incl. 3 deaths

468 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 30 deaths

1,902 Vascular disorders incl. 81 deaths

*These totals are estimates based on reports submitted to EudraVigilance. Totals may be much higher based on percentage of adverse reactions that are reported. Some of these reports may also be reported to the individual country’s adverse reaction databases, such as the U.S. VAERS database and the UK Yellow Card system. The fatalities are grouped by symptoms, and some fatalities may have resulted from multiple symptoms.

Source: HealthImpactNews.com