Epstein Worker ‘Will Swear on Oath That He Saw Prince Andrew Groping Virginia Roberts on Billionaire’s Island’

Jeffrey Epstein‘s telecoms specialist will swear on oath that he saw Prince Andrew groping Virginia Giuffre on the billionaire’s ‘Paedo Island‘, it was claimed last night.

Steve Scully claims to have witnessed the Duke of York kissing and grinding against a blonde woman wearing a bikini – whom he insists was Andrew’s sex accuser – by a swimming pool on Little Saint James between 2001 and 2004.

Pictured: Steve Scully

It comes after sources close to Ms Giuffre suggested the ‘arrogant’ prince has woefully underestimated the severity of the case against him.

Mr Scully, 71, told the Sun on Sunday: ‘I was working on the phone and he (Andrew) was by the pool with Virginia. As soon as I saw him, I recognised him.

‘I thought, ‘If I had a camera in my bag right now, I’d have a $50,000 picture’.’

Prince Andrew Accuser Fears For Her Life: “I’m Not Suicidal, Evil People Want Me Quiet

He added that he saw them lying on lounge chairs after ‘bumping and grinding’ for several minutes.

Meanwhile, royal aides are said to have highlighted ‘inconsistencies’ with the Duke’s account of his relationship with Ms Giuffre. (…)

In the legal claim, lawyers said Epstein, Maxwell and the prince had all forced Miss Roberts to have sex with Andrew against her will after she was trafficked to London in 2001.

Prince Andrew with Virginia Roberts taken in 2001. Virginia claims that the Prince had sex with her, knowing she had been ‘trafficked’. Prince Andrew denies any wrongdoing and claims not to remember even meeting her.

They alleged two other such incidents also took place at Epstein’s mansion in New York and at his private island in the US Virgin Islands, Little Saint James. (…)

By Tom Pyman for MailOnline (excerpts)

