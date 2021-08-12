CDC Stats: 1,270 Premature Fetal Deaths Following COVID Shots – Still Recommends Pregnant Women Get COVID Injections

The U.S. CDC announced today that they have “new data” that they claim shows that the COVID-19 experimental injections are now safe for pregnant women.

Of course they have been recommending all along that pregnant women get the experimental injections, so it appears that this is just a new marketing strategy to get more pregnant women to get the shots.

The CDC admits that this “new study” of nearly 2,500 pregnant women who received an mRNA COVID-19 injection before 20 weeks of pregnancy had 13% of them suffer miscarriages.

They concluded that:

the known severe risks of COVID-19 during pregnancy demonstrate that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant people outweigh any known or potential risks. (Source.)

A search of the CDC Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) lists 1,270 premature fetal deaths in pregnant women following one of the experimental, non-FDA approved COVID-19 injections. (Source.)

As we have previously reported here at Health Impact News, a pro-life group out of New Mexico has reported that a whistleblower who sits on a COVID-19 task force is claiming that many pregnancy complications, including preterm birth, miscarriage, and spontaneous abortions following COVID vaccines are being concealed from the public.

This whistleblower has uncovered documents that Pfizer had supplied to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that shows their mRNA COVID vaccines did have animal trials that showed serious birth defects occurred in the rat specimens.

Also, at the Advisory Commission on Childhood Vaccines (ACCV) last quarterly meeting, on March 4, 2021, the CDC supplied a report on “Maternal vaccination safety summary” for the COVID vaccines that had been granted emergency use authorization.

You can view it here.

The CDC’s own report stated:

Maternal vaccination safety summary

* Pregnant women were not specifically included in pre-authorization clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines

– Post-authorization safety monitoring and research are the primary ways to obtain safety data on COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy

* Larger than expected numbers of self-reported pregnant women have registered in v-safe

* The reactogenicity profile and adverse events observed among pregnant women in v-safe did not indicate any safety problems

* Most reports to VAERS among pregnant women (73%) involved non-pregnancy specific adverse events (e.g., local and systemic reactions)

* Miscarriage was the most frequently reported pregnancy-specific adverse event to VAERS; numbers are within the known background rates based on presumed COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to pregnant women

So even though there were “larger than expected numbers of self-reported pregnant women” reporting adverse reactions to the experimental vaccines, and even though “miscarriage was the most frequently reported pregnancy-specific adverse event,” the CDC concluded that this “did not indicate any safety problems.”

And that is what they are doing with this study, which they admit caused miscarriages in 13% of the women.

They brush all these fetal deaths aside by stating:

But what exactly are these “benefits” of receiving a COVID-19 “vaccine” that “outweigh the risks?” They admit they don’t stop transmission, they admit you can still get COVID-19 after being vaccinated, and they admit that people who are fully vaccinated are still dying.

Do You Trust the CDC?

As we have reported numerous times here at Health Impact News, the CDC is a corrupt organization that cannot be trusted. They are the largest purchaser and distributor of vaccines in the world, allocating over $5 BILLION in their budget (supplied by American taxpayers) each year to purchase and distribute vaccines from Big Pharma.

The CDC also owns over 56 patents on vaccines, and many of their scientists earn royalties from the sale of vaccines. (Source.)

The CDC has a long history of corruption, and over the years many of their own scientists have tried to blow the whistle on this corruption only to be silenced.

In addition, many of the directors running the CDC go on to work for Big Pharma developing vaccines after they complete their term at the CDC.

The CDC protects the pharmaceutical industry. They get caught lying all the time. They are not your friend, they don’t care about your health, and they don’t care if your unborn baby lives or dies.

By Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News / Reference: CDC.gov