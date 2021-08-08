BOOM! CDC Director Tells CNN the COVID Vaccines Can’t Prevent Transmission

There it is…

CDC Director and liberal mouthpiece Dr.Rochelle Walensky told Wolf Blitzer on Friday that the COVID vaccine cannot prevent the transmission of the disease.

“Dr. Rochelle Walensky: Our vaccines are working exceptionally well. They continue to work well for Delta in regard to severe illness and death being prevented. But what they can’t do anymore is prevent transmission.”

So you can still spread the virus to the elderly and the sick:

🚨 CDC Director said today August 6th that “what they (Coronavirus vaccines) can׳t do anymore is prevent transmission.” So… What’s the logic of treating the people vaccinated against COVID-19 better than those who are not vaccinated such as at NYC restaurants? cc @MarkLevineNYC pic.twitter.com/j0F03ASSro — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) August 6, 2021

Source: TheGatewayPundit.com