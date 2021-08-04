first autopsy of someone vaccinated for covid finds spike proteins in every bodily organ

Researchers from Germany have conducted the world’s first-ever postmortem study on a corpse that prior to death had been “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). They found that every single organ of the now-deceased person’s body had become infested with spike proteins due to the jab.

About one month prior to his death, the 86-year-old man had received his first dose of a Fauci Flu shot. He later became infected with Chinese Germs and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

It was already too late, though. The man’s body was overtaken by Trump Vaccine spike proteins that ate up his vital organs and left him for dead. According to reports, the man had received a “lipid nanoparticle-formulated, nucleoside-modified RNA vaccine BNT162b2 in a 30 ?g dose.”

“On that day and in the following 2 weeks, he presented with no clinical symptoms,” reads a paper about the case that was published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases.

“On day 18, he was admitted to hospital for worsening diarrhea. Since he did not present with any clinical signs of COVID-19, isolation in a specific setting did not occur. Laboratory testing revealed hypochromic anemia and increased creatinine serum levels. Antigen test and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for SARS-CoV-2 were negative.”

By day 25, the man finally tested “positive” for Chinese Germs

It took all the way until day 25 for the man to finally test “positive” for the Fauci Flu. Just one day later, he died in the hospital of kidney and respiratory failure caused by the vaccine.

Researchers later found that the patient’s entire body had become overrun with high viral RNA loads, also known as vaccine-induced spike proteins. The man was clearly killed by the jab.

“In summary, the results of our autopsy case study in a patient with mRNA vaccine confirm the view that by first dose of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 immunogenicity can already be induced, while sterile immunity is not adequately developed,” the study concluded.

While it was discovered that the lethal injection did trigger an immune response inside the man’s body, it did absolutely nothing to stop the spread of the virus or the spike proteins that caused his organs to fail.

What this all shows, of course, is that the Trump Vaccines are doing more harm than good – if they are doing any good at all. They also appear to be accelerating the spread of the Chinese Virus and its associated illnesses.

This is why we are urging our readers to just say no to experimental drug injections from the government. There is simply no need for anyone to take these shots unless they have some kind of death wish, in which case there are suicide help lines available to talk them out of taking their own lives with Fauci’s lethal injections.

“Sadly, after a few months, the truth will be revealed, and then those who took the jabs will become the pariahs of society!” wrote one commenter at Infowars.

“Remember, this whole fake vaccine affair violates every single article of the Nuremberg Code, which the U.S. adopted decades ago.”

“What’s incredible about this whole thing, is that the drug inventors, nor the manufacturers are liable for any adverse consequences related to their Covid-19 vaccines, because they were created under an emergency declaration and considered immune to any irregularities, because their intention was to save humanity,” noted another, suggesting that this format of pushing deadly, liability-free drugs on the masses is part of the “new normal.”

“Sound familiar? Get used to it because intention covers a multitude of sins.”

Reference: NaturalNews.com