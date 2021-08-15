Astronaut Gordon Cooper: I Witnessed a UFO Landing in 1957

Leroy Gordon “Gordo” Cooper, Jr., one of the seven original astronauts of ‘Project Mercury’ the first manned space program of the United States witnessed a UFO landing in 1957. He is another astronaut who has seen an actual UFO.

In 1957, when Cooper was part of a special band of test pilots at the Edwards Air Force Base in California, he witnessed first-hand an actual UFO.

Cooper states:

“I had a camera crew filming the installation when they spotted a saucer. They filmed it as it flew overhead, then hovered, extended three legs as landing gear, and slowly came down to land on a dry lake bed!

“These guys were all pro cameramen, so the picture quality was very good. The camera crew managed to get within 20 or 30 yards of it, filming all the time. It was a classic saucer, shiny silver and smooth, about 30 feet across. It was pretty clear it was an alien craft.

“As they approached closer it took off.”

According to Cooper, following standard procedures, when the camera crew game him the recording, he sent it to Washington and reported the UFO encounter. After that, all heck broke loose.

“After a while a high-ranking officer said when the film was developed I was to put it in a pouch and send it to Washington. He didn’t say anything about me not looking at the film. That’s what I did when it came back from the lab and it was all there just like the camera crew reported.”

Leroy Gordon “Gordo” Cooper firmly believes that an extraterrestrial vehicle crashed at Roswell, N. Mexico in 1947, Cooper also believes the government recovered several ‘Alien beings’ from the crash.

“I had a good friend at Roswell, a fellow officer. He had to be careful about what he said. But it sure wasn’t a weather balloon, like the Air Force cover story. He made it clear to me what crashed was a craft of alien origin, and members of the crew were recovered.”

Cooper was among a list of highly ranked officials who believed that the people of this planet have the right to know about Alien life elsewhere in the cosmos.

Cooper added:

“It started in World War 2, when the government didn’t want people to know about UFO reports in case they panicked,” said Cooper. “They would have been fearful it was superior enemy technology that we had no defense against. Then it got worse in the Cold War for the same reason.

“So they told one untruth, they had to tell another to cover that one, then another, then another . . . it just snowballed. And right now I’m convinced a lot of very embarrassed government officials are sitting there in Washington trying to figure a way to bring the truth out. They know it’s got to come out one day, and I’m sure it will.

“America has a right to know!”

