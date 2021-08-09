237,000 Protest Vax Passports in 180 Cities in France: ‘We Want our Freedom!’

At least 237,000 people demonstrated peacefully against vaccine passports, and for freedom and democracy across France Saturday, demanding the resignation of French President Emmanuel Macron. While at least 100,000 people protested in Paris for the second time in two weeks.
The Fake Mainstream Media spoke of “17,000”. Here are the “17,000”:
Vidéo accélérée des #manifestations contre le #PassSanitaire à #Paris le 7/08/2021.
237 000 manifestants ont été recensés, dont 17 000 à Paris, d'après le ministère de l’intérieur.#manifestation7aout #Manifs7aout #manif07aout #COVID19
YouTube [4K] : https://t.co/ytRZbK1VWx pic.twitter.com/OKzXpPN9e7
— TV YÉ ! (@tvyefr) August 8, 2021
Protests were reported in 180 French cities as well as the islands of Réunion, Martinique and Guadeloupe, where inhabitants will be required to be vaccinated despite being on an island:
🇷🇪 Réunion – Saint-Denis
Huge demonstrations in more than 180 cities in France against the #PassSanitaire, also on the french island la Réunion.#manif7aout #Manifs7aout #manifestation7aout #NonAuPassDeLaHonte #NoVaccinePassports #NoGreenPass #NonAuPassSanitaire #SaintDenis pic.twitter.com/ujb41fcfev
— 🍌 BMedia 🇳🇱 (@BananaMediaQ) August 7, 2021
In Marseilles, Fire Fighters linked arms to lead the protests:
🇫🇷 France – Marseille (Pompiers)
Also in #Marseille the firefighters have joined the people! This also happened in Paris and the Island Réunion.#manif7aout #Manifs7aout #manifestation7aout #NonAuPassDeLaHonte #NoVaccinePassports #NoGreenPass #NonAuPassSanitaire pic.twitter.com/oZxmcnwC9H
— 🍌 BMedia 🇳🇱 (@BananaMediaQ) August 7, 2021
Firemen in Paris also joined the protest vowing “The Firefighters are on the side of the people!”
🇫🇷 France – Paris
Firefighters are on the side of the people! "Les Pompiers avec nous!" #Pompiers #Paris#manif7aout #Manifs7aout #manifestation7aout #NonAuPassDeLaHonte #NoVaccinePassports #NoGreenPass #NonAuPassSanitaire https://t.co/vccoZM4gIn
— 🍌 BMedia 🇳🇱 (@BananaMediaQ) August 7, 2021
French globalist shill Emmanuel Macron appealed for citizens to get vaccinated on Chinese spy app TikTok, deeming it “irresponsible” not to.
“We don’t want this world for our children,” Le Figaro quoted one protestor.
Protestor Martine Paratre said she was not antivax, but pro-freedom: “We must have a choice! This is an experimental vaccine! We are not anti-vax. We are vaccinated. But this time, we refuse. We want it to be a free choice. The President wants to force us, and this is unacceptable!”
Une mamie résistante 👏(manif hier)#manif14aout 📽 @NTDTVFrance pic.twitter.com/zu0i7igJbu
— LE GÉNÉRAL_Offic¡el 🗨 (@LE_GENERALOFF_) August 8, 2021
While the protestors were joyful and peaceful, French authorities deployed riot police who were filmed chasing pro-democracy protestors with truncheons in Bordeaux:
Les manifestants à Bordeaux pourchassés par les forces de l'ordre répressives françaises qui traitent avec des citoyens sans défense qui ne demandent que la Liberté#manif7aout #PassSanitaire. #VaccinObligatoire pic.twitter.com/RLa7fp1DQQ
— Lahouaria Chérif (@CherifLahouaria) August 8, 2021
As of Monday, vaccine passports will be required in restaurants, hospitals and transportation in France. All health workers will be required to be vaccinated. The vax app must be installed on mobile phones, raising serious privacy and medical health concerns.
🇫🇷 France – Marseille
ENORME demonstraties in Frankrijk, bijvoorbeeld in #Marseille. #manif7aout #Manifs7aout #manifestation7aout #NonAuPassDeLaHonte #NoVaccinePassports #NoGreenPass #Frankrijk #Apartheid #franceprotest pic.twitter.com/kj82OQA5j1
— 🍌 BMedia 🇳🇱 (@BananaMediaQ) August 7, 2021
🇫🇷 France – Quimper (Timelapse)
Huge demonstrations in more than 180 cities in France against the #PassSanitaire #manif7aout #Manifs7aout #manifestation7aout #NonAuPassDeLaHonte #NoVaccinePassports #NoGreenPass #NonAuPassSanitaire #Quimper pic.twitter.com/bBaSs3Spzc
— 🍌 BMedia 🇳🇱 (@BananaMediaQ) August 7, 2021
🇫🇷 France – Marseille (Énorme)
Huge demonstrations in more than 180 cities in France against the #PassSanitaire #manif7aout #Manifs7aout #manifestation7aout #NonAuPassDeLaHonte #NoVaccinePassports #NoGreenPass #EnoughIsEnough #Frankrijk #Franceprotest #Marseille pic.twitter.com/fcZGNnrsXI
— 🍌 BMedia 🇳🇱 (@BananaMediaQ) August 7, 2021
🇫🇷 France – Rouen
Huge demonstrations in more than 180 cities in France against the #PassSanitaire #manif7aout #Manifs7aout #manifestation7aout #NonAuPassDeLaHonte #NoVaccinePassports #NoGreenPass #Rouen #Apartheid #Rouen pic.twitter.com/t8OaLmfDxG
— 🍌 BMedia 🇳🇱 (@BananaMediaQ) August 7, 2021
🇫🇷 France – Nice (Énorme!)
In the city of NICE, a HUGE demonstration against the #PassSanitaire, as in 180+ other french cities.#manif7aout #Manifs7aout #manifestation7aout #NonAuPassDeLaHonte #NoVaccinePassports #NoGreenPass #Nice #Franceprotest pic.twitter.com/Xo3Ywx5NMv
— 🍌 BMedia 🇳🇱 (@BananaMediaQ) August 7, 2021
🇫🇷 France – Toulouse
Huge demonstrations in more than 180 cities in France against the #PassSanitaire #manif7aout #Manifs7aout #manifestation7aout #NonAuPassDeLaHonte #NoVaccinePassports #NoGreenPass #WeThePeople #Toulouse #franceprotest pic.twitter.com/wVd1qQnKK3
— 🍌 BMedia 🇳🇱 (@BananaMediaQ) August 7, 2021
🇫🇷 France – Bordeaux
Huge demonstrations in more than 180 cities in France against the #PassSanitaire #manif7aout #Manifs7aout #manifestation7aout #NonAuPassDeLaHonte #NoVaccinePassports #NoGreenPass #Bordeaux #Apartheid pic.twitter.com/HKmzf7pOfB
— 🍌 BMedia 🇳🇱 (@BananaMediaQ) August 7, 2021
🇫🇷 France – Perpignan
Huge demonstrations in more than 180 cities in France against the #PassSanitaire #manif7aout #Manifs7aout #manifestation7aout #NonAuPassDeLaHonte #NoVaccinePassports #NoGreenPass #EnoughIsEnough #Perpignan pic.twitter.com/273vCbEsVD
— 🍌 BMedia 🇳🇱 (@BananaMediaQ) August 7, 2021
🇫🇷 France – Besançon
Huge demonstrations in more than 180 cities in France against the #PassSanitaire #manif7aout #Manifs7aout #manifestation7aout #NonAuPassDeLaHonte #NoVaccinePassports #NoGreenPass #Besançon pic.twitter.com/4CBK8MWW4D
— 🍌 BMedia 🇳🇱 (@BananaMediaQ) August 7, 2021
🇫🇷 France – La Rochelle (Time-lapse)
Knowing that #LaRochelle just has 75k habitants, I'm sure already 10k walk right here!#manif7aout #Manifs7aout #manifestation7aout #NonAuPassDeLaHonte #NoVaccinePassports #NoGreenPass #EnoughIsEnough #PassSanitaire pic.twitter.com/E8fVML7ZbI
— 🍌 BMedia 🇳🇱 (@BananaMediaQ) August 7, 2021
🇫🇷 France – Montpellier
Huge demonstrations in more than 180 cities in France against the #PassSanitaire #manif7aout #Manifs7aout #manifestation7aout #NonAuPassDeLaHonte #NoVaccinePassports #NoGreenPass #Montpellier pic.twitter.com/Yeuy2Ph08w
— 🍌 BMedia 🇳🇱 (@BananaMediaQ) August 7, 2021
🇫🇷 France – Nice
Huge demonstrations in more than 180 cities in France against the #PassSanitaire #Nice #manif7aout #Manifs7aout #manifestation7aout #NonAuPassDeLaHonte #NoVaccinePassports #NoGreenPass #Apartheid pic.twitter.com/JuATFTCqPj
— 🍌 BMedia 🇳🇱 (@BananaMediaQ) August 7, 2021
🇫🇷 France – La Rochelle
Huge demonstrations in more than 180 cities in France against the #PassSanitaire #LaRochelle #Manifs7aout #manif7aout #manifestation7aout #NonAuPassDeLaHonte #NoGreenPass #NoVaccinePassports pic.twitter.com/M9cojsntxt
— 🍌 BMedia 🇳🇱 (@BananaMediaQ) August 7, 2021
🇫🇷 France – Nice
Nice overview of the énorme manifestation in #Nice#manif7aout #Manifs7aout #manifestation7aout #NonAuPassDeLaHonte #NoVaccinePassports #NoGreenPass #NonAuPassSanitaire https://t.co/C0qOJg5LG1
— 🍌 BMedia 🇳🇱 (@BananaMediaQ) August 7, 2021
🇫🇷 France – Bourges
Huge demonstrations in more than 180 cities in France against the #PassSanitaire #manif7aout #Manifs7aout #manifestation7aout #NonAuPassDeLaHonte #NoVaccinePassports #NoGreenPass #NonAuPassSanitaire #Bourges pic.twitter.com/cMEkTVKQnt
— 🍌 BMedia 🇳🇱 (@BananaMediaQ) August 7, 2021
