A website that claims to have “1000 COVID Stories” of people injured by the COVID-19 injections features some heart-wrenching videos.

Are you thinking of getting a COVID shot?

Is your teenager being forced to take a shot in order to return to college?

Do you have friends on the fence about vaccines?

Are you concerned about their possible side effects?

If you go online and do simple research on the term “COVID Vaccine Side Effects” you are presented with a gaggle of links that are strangely similar.

“Side effects are minor and common.” “Side effects are a sign that your vaccine is working properly.”

When you visit YouTube and do the same search, again, the videos have a consistent theme. “The risk from the vaccines are less than the risks from COVID” and “vaccine side effects are actually a good thing.”

If you post a comment or video on Facebook about vaccine side effects your post is deleted and your account may be closed.

But when you go to an uncensored website like Bitchute.com or Rumble.com and do the same search, you see hundreds of videos from real people who have had horrific side effects from their injections.

This website is dedicated to sharing the truth about these people and their testimonials.

Watch for yourself and make up your own mind. Is it worth it to risk life-changing and even fatal side effects from a vaccine for a disease that is survived by 99.98% of people under 70?

Below, you will find countless stories of side effects directly from those involved, or sadly, if they died, from their relatives. (Source.)

I wish some of these videos had more documentation, but some of these stories we have also covered in the past.

More and more of these people are gathering online to find support and help each other, as their injuries are denied to be related to the COVID-19 injections, and their own doctors usually have no answers, or sometimes not even a desire to help them.

Here are some other places online where people are gathering to tell their COVID-19 “vaccine” stories.

C19vaxreactions.com

Covid19 Vaccine Victims & Families (Facebook Group – 57.5K members)

Vaxlonghaulers.com

There are many other groups also on Facebook, and alternative social media sites such as Telegram.

Source: HealthImpactNews.com