usa today deletes nbc news report showing covid vaccinated spread virus

USA Today tried to memory-hole a shocking fact about the COVID injections inconvenient to the left’s pandemic narrative reported by NBC News of all outlets.

NBC had reported on the CDC’s COVID guidance reversal on masks on Monday, noting that vaccinated people may actually carry a higher viral load of the coronavirus than unvaccinated people.

“NBC News, citing unnamed officials aware of the decision, reported it comes after new data suggests vaccinated individuals could have higher levels of virus and infect others amid the surge of cases driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus,” the USA Today reported in a passage that was later scrubbed from an article.

Though the USA Today story drops the reference to NBC News, it nonetheless corroborates its reporting: “CDC says vaccinated people may transmit virus, recommends masks indoors.”

“CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said new data shows the delta variant, which accounts for more than 80% of the new infections in the U.S., behaves ‘uniquely differently’ from its predecessors and could make vaccinated people infectious,” the article notes.

It’s unsurprising to see mainstream media outlets like USA Today trying to hide revelatory information about COVID vaccines just when Democrat leaders, including Joe Biden, are considering trying to impose vaccine mandates upon the American people.

Sources: InfoWars.com; Banned.video

