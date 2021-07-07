top secret meeting of mainstream media, big tech, and intelligence heads is taking place this week
Big TechConspiracyControlMSM

Top Secret Meeting of MSM, Big Tech, and Intelligence Heads is Taking Place This Week

This week top-secret meetings are taking place between the top communications firms in the US.

Big Tech, Mainstream Media (Big Media), and the intelligence community are gathering to strategize on how to consolidate their power over the information being force-fed to the American people.

top secret meeting of mainstream media, big tech, and intelligence heads is taking place this week

top secret meeting of mainstream media, big tech, and intelligence heads is taking place this week

Mark Dice shares the following:

Every time people talk about the Mainstream media conglomerates secretly collaborating with each other. Visions of smoke-filled rooms and shadowy figures wearing expensive suits sitting around a table come to mind.

Well, this may be an exaggerated expectation at the behind-the-scenes look at the issue, but it isn’t all that far from the truth.

Every July since 1983 a small group of media moguls, tech titans, investors, politicians, and intelligence agency insiders, all gather in the small town of Sun Valley, Idaho, for a week of meetings to develop the consensus regarding policies for Mainstream media, social media, and emerging communications technology.

It’s basically like the Bilderberg meeting for media and since tech companies like Facebook, Twitter, Apple, and YouTube have become major players in the media industry, they all come together each year in Sun Valley trying to make sure no emerging platforms can threaten their power…

Watch the entire video below:

Mark is one of the great voices on YouTube that was targeted and censored since 2016. He was too effective. The above video is an example of his fabulous work.

Americans need to break free of these information-controlling entities. New media is the answer.

Source: TeamTuckerCarlson.com

Why Forbes’ Rich List Doesn’t Include the Wealthiest Families on the Planet Previous post

Related Articles

Why Forbes’ Rich List Doesn’t Include The Wealthiest Families On The Planet
ConspiracyControlFinanceRockefellerRothschild

Why Forbes’ Rich List Doesn’t Include the Wealthiest Families on the Planet

the new nuremberg trials 2021 update from dr. reiner fuellmich
ConspiracyCoronavirusInspirationNews

The New Nuremberg Trials 2021: Update from Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

mrna technology pioneer blasts big tech censorship
Big TechCensorshipVaccines

mRNA Technology Pioneer Blasts Big Tech Censorship

antitrust, commercial and administrative law subcommittee hearing
Big TechTyranny

Facebook Rolls Out Weird ‘You’ve Been Exposed to Extremist Content’ Alerts